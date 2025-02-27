Cameron Brink names one thing she has in common with Paige Bueckers while lavishing her with praise before March Madness

Cameron Brink is expected to return to the court when the 2025 WNBA regular season begins in June. Entering her sophomore season, Brink is poised to see a different landscape from her rookie season last year, which was ultimately cut short due to an ACL injury.

Ad

But before the WNBA season rolls around, the NCAA’s March Madness will feature some potential top picks in the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft, including consensus top pick Paige Bueckers. In an interview with USA Today on Wednesday, Brink said Bueckers will be her favorite in the knockout tournament, citing their similar road to recovery from debilitating ACL tears.

“I’m definitely rooting for Paige, my girl Paige (Bueckers), because I just admire the journey she is on," Brink said. (6:24) "We are both ACL girlies so we know what it is like to recover from injury.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bueckers sustained an ACL tear in August 2022, which caused her to miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season with the University of Connecticut. Meanwhile, Brink suffered her ACL injury on June 19 in her 15th game of her rookie year.

In December 2021, Bueckers also suffered a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, which kept her sidelined for most of her sophomore season in college.

Bueckers has since returned to action and has risen to the top of WNBA mock drafts ahead of the 2025 selection. On the other hand, Brink is expected to return from her ACL injury in the 2025 WNBA season, adding star power to the LA Sparks, which finished last season with a league-worst 8-32 record.

Ad

In the same interview, Brink said she believed Bueckers would continue to be an impactful player despite her injury history once she entered the WNBA.

“I think the impact will be immediate … These girls are going to come in and will make a huge impact … It is really a deep draft class,” she said.

Cameron Brink remains positive in ACL rehab

Cameron Brink has had a positive attitude despite the challenges of the injury rehabilitation. In an interview with People, she expressed how she felt.

Ad

“I feel really good. I mean, I’m not close to being back but that’s fine…That’s just a part of the process but I truly feel really good and I think that’s just a testament to the people I surround myself with... I’m very lucky and there’s not been many bumps in the road,” Brink said.

Ad

Brink is now six months past her operation to repair the ACL tear on her left knee. She is expected to be back with the Sparks anytime during the season.

Brink's addition will boost the team, who added three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the roster during this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback