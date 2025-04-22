Cameron Brink names one thing that 'threw her off' about Russell Westbrook's WNBA fashion collab

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink revealed the one thing she doesn't like about NBA veteran Russell Westbrook's fashion brand, "Honor The Gift." During Monday's episode of "Straight to Cam" with Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, and former college player Mia Mastrov, Brink shared her thoughts about Westbrook's enterprise, among other things.

Ad

At the 2025 WNBA draft, Washington Mystics' No. 6 pick, Georgia Amoore, wore an outfit made by Honor The Gift. While commenting on her outfit, Brink asked the group what they thought of it. Mastrov quickly praised the design while noting it was of high quality and reasonably priced.

Cameron Brink also agreed but then pointed out one element that she did not like.

"I do like that brand. I just don't like the purse, but I love her [Amoore]. It's just the purses are throwing me off."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Russell Westbrook launched his fashion brand in 2017. In 2021, he further expanded the company to include a dedicated women's and children's collection called Free Fall. Following that, the Denver Nuggets player opened his Los Angeles store in September 2022, with the label now in more than 300 retail stores worldwide.

Cameron Brink gives her verdict on the best-dressed WNBA draftee at 2025 draft

During the same podcast episode, Cameron Brink and her co-hosts also talked about the 2025 WNBA draft held at The Shed in Hudson Yards in NYC. The Sparks player shared her verdict on the best-dressed prospect of the 2025 draft class at the event.

Ad

"Im biased cuz we played together but I think Kiki [Iriafen] was best dressed in my opinion," Brink said [51:38 mark]. "Like she looked Hollywood, like glam, and I loved, you know, she went back to her heritage with her dress and her jewelry. She was glowing."

Ad

Kiki Iriafen and her entire family attended the event in traditional Nigerian attire. The former USC Trojans forward was selected as the No. 4 pick by the Mystics in the draft.

Iriafen now enters professional basketball off the back of an impressive college career, where she won the 2024 Katrina McClain Award for best power forward in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More