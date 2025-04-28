Cameron Brink & Rae Burrell playfully spar over landing Paige Bueckers on their Unrivaled teams: "She likes purple"

Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell placed their bids on where Dallas Wings' rookie Paige Bueckers should land in Unrivaled next season, as both Los Angeles Sparks players made a push for Bueckers to play for their team.

Burrell joined Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam" with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee to discuss fashion, learning from Dwyane Wade, rookie rules, as well as her experience playing for Vinyl BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Brink made the first reference to wanting Bueckers as the trio discussed the ins and outs of the league.

"We want Paige," Brink said. "We call Paige. I said it first... She likes purple. Purple Paige purple. Paige is a Owl."

Burrell followed up with suggesting Bueckers needs to be on Vinyl, and that she had said that before the interview on the podcast.

"Paige to Vinyl, please," Burrell said. "That just sounds better. Paige buckets on Vinyl."

Burrell found success with Vinyl this season as she helped the team upset the top-seeded Lunar Owls in the semifinals to reach the league's first title game. Rose BC ultimately won the championship, but not without a valiant effort from Vinyl.

Meanwhile, Brink was signed to the Lunar Owls, but did not play last season due to her recovery from a torn ACL she suffered early in her rookie WNBA season against the Connecticut Sun.

Bueckers has signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled that is rumored to be significantly more than her WNBA salary. As the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Bueckers will make $78,831 during her first season in Dallas, according to Spotrac.

Her three-year WNBA contract is set at $247,688 total over the length of the deal.

Bueckers adjusts to physical differences from college to the WNBA

The WNBA returns Sunday as all teams begin training camp ahead of the season opener in a few weeks. For Paige Bueckers, the adjustment to the WNBA will go swiftly as the league's schedule will quickly thrust the first overall pick into the spotlight.

Bueckers told reporters following her first practice with the Dallas Wings that the biggest difference between college and the WNBA is the physicality and as well as the offensive three-second rule change.

"Honestly, the screens I got hit by that would be like the first like wow ok this is different," Bueckers said. "And obviously, the floor is a little strange, you've got defensive three seconds in the lane, offensive three seconds in the lane. So that's a little bit different."

Bueckers and the Wings open the preseason against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday before their May 16 season-opener against the Minnesota Lynx.

