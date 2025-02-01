Cameron Brink reacts in 3-words to new teammate Kelsey Plum's stunning first look in Sparks jersey

Cameron Brink is ecstatic to have Kelsey Plum as her new teammate on the LA Sparks. The veteran guard was shipped to Southern California as part of a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Ever since the news was reported, plenty of people shared their excitement to see Plum share touches with Brink, one of the most exciting young players in the W.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist officially announced her move to the Sparks on Saturday with a video showing the jersey she's set to defend from next season.

Plenty of people went crazy over this simple but strong announcement, including Brink. The second-year forward reacted with a three-word message in the comments.

"She a 10!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," Brink commented underneath the post.

Brink's reaction to Plum's announcement

She also reposted the video on her Instagram story, adding purple and yellow heart emojis.

Brink's story

Kelsey Plum landed in Los Angeles with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and the Storm's 2026 second-round pick.

In exchange, the Storm received the No. 2 overall pick, the Aces' 2026 first-round pick and center Li Yueru. As for the Aces, they acquired Jewell Loyd from Seattle and the No. 13 draft pick in 2025 from the Sparks.

After being a part of the franchise from 2017, Plum is set to start a new chapter in her career and the Sparks are welcoming her with open arms.

Kelsey Plum reacts after joining LA Sparks

Kelsey Plum shared her thoughts on the move to the LA Sparks, making it clear she's ready to make an impact not only on the team but the city.

“Joining the Sparks is an incredible honor,” Plum said. “Growing up in Southern California, I watched this franchise set the standard for excellence, and now I’m blessed to be part of the Sparks’ championship legacy. The list of greats who have played here is legendary, and I’ll be doing everything I can to honor this history and add to it. Over the years, I’ve learned what’s required to win championships, and I’m prepared to bring this mindset to this team and contribute to a winning culture."

In 235 WNBA games played, Plum averages 14.3 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 assists per outing, while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from deep. She's a proven veteran who can turn the Sparks into a threat in the West.

