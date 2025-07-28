Cameron Brink Returns From Injury: Sparks star drops massive update on ACL recovery ahead of Aces clash

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink will soon step on the hardwood and begin her sophomore season. Brink played only 15 WNBA games before she suffered an ACL injury on June 18, 2024. During her time on the floor, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.Brink was one of the most exciting rookies, aside from Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. This is why her return has been a highly anticipated event for the Sparks this season. On Monday, she confirmed that she will make her season debut against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.&quot;I don't know if I can say that, but yeah. Yeah,&quot; Brink said when asked if she'll play against the Aces (via reporter John W. Davis' X handle).Returning to the court has been her top priority this season. When asked what it means to her to play again, Brink said:&quot;It means the world. I'm just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back, just really excited.&quot;Even coach Lynne Roberts talked to the media about Brink's return. She confirmed that she's been told about the forward's availability on Tuesday. Roberts also hinted that the former Stanford standout will likely be on a minutes restriction against Las Vegas.&quot;So tomorrow, everything I've been told she'll play. Probably [in a] minutes restriction. Then Wednesday, will wake up and see what the future holds,&quot; Roberts said.Fans are looking forward to seeing Cameron Brink back in action after missing more than a year.Fans react to Cameron Brink's upcoming season debutCameron Brink entered the league as a member of a bright draft class led by Caitlin Clark. However, her season ended prematurely due to the ACL injury, limiting her time on the floor. Due to her absence, even her offseason experience in Unrivaled wasn't great.This time, however, fans are happy for Brink after she confirmed her return to action. Here are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) regarding her season debut.&quot;Well it’s about time! And LA actually have been on a nice win streak,&quot; a fan wrote. TB EGO @TomBradyEgoLINKWell it’s about time! And LA actually have been on a nice win streak&quot;Ahhhh wished she came back against the Mystics! But so happy for her 🙏🙏,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;She’s back!! So happy to see Cameron Brink back playing for the Sparks,&quot; one fan said.Other fans had more realistic expectations about Cameron Brink's return.&quot;Please give her some grace yall. She just getting back so don’t expect her to have a double double her first game 😩,&quot; a comment read. LL.Cool_Nay 🇬🇩🇵🇦 @LLCoolNay1LINKPlease give her some grace yall. She just getting back so don’t expect her to have a double double her first game. 😩&quot;Yeah, nice !! she needs to start playing so people start rating her based on performance and not 'ifs',&quot; someone commented.&quot;8 points, 7 boards, 4 blocks. demon home!&quot; a fan predicted.The Sparks will host the Aces before their one-game road trip in Seattle against the Storm.