Cameron Brink rocks 'best' cargo pants in latest selfie

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink posted a mirror selfie of her all-black outfit on Instagram. She tagged the brand, The Attico, praising them for thr good-quality cargo pants.

"best pants," Brink captioned her IG story while also tagging the brand.

Brink drops two-word reaction to comfy cargo pants (Image: @cameronbrink22 IG)

Currently in the WNBA offseason, Cameron Brink has been making waves off-the-court with her fashion sense. The second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft has also been dipping her toes into the modeling world, proving her versatility to dominate both the hardwood and the runway.

In an interview at House of Rob last month, Brink credited her mom for giving her the confidence to become an WNBA style icon.

“I’m very thankful for her,” Brink said. “She’s kind of given me the blueprint on how to find shoes that fit, clothes that fit pants that are long enough. So she’s definitely my style icon, and she’s giving me confidence as a tall woman to really just like love my height.”

Cameron Brink is currently training to make her comeback in the WNBA after her rookie season was cut short due to a season-ending ACL injury. The 6-foot-4 forward avergaed 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks across the 15 games she played while shooting 39.8% from the field.

Cameron Brink reacts to fiance Ben Felter's nostalgic 4-year anniversary post

Cameron Brink's fiance, Ben Felter, shared a nostalgic post on Instagram to tribute to the four-year anniversary of their relationship on Monday. The post featured snaps of several moments from their relationship, including a grumpy Brink with a rose bouquet in her hand.

"Four years with the love of my life ❤️" Felter captioned the post.

Brink dropped a five-word reaction to the post as she reshared it to her story.

"The love of my life!!! 🫶💌4️⃣" Brink captioned.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

The LA Sparks star also made a separate post on her story which featured the couple sharing a kiss.

"my love @ben_da_felta happy 4 years," Brink captioned.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter have been together since their time together at Stanford University, where both of them were student athletes with Brink being a basketball star while Felter was a rower. The couple got engaged in September after Felter proposed to the WNBA star in Paris.

