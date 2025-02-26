Cameron Brink's 2-word reaction perfectly sums up Diana Taurasi's WNBA legacy as she announces retirement after 21 seasons 

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink gave her reaction to Diana Taurasi's retirement on social media. The Phoenix Mercury great shockingly announced her retirement on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with TIME. After playing for 21 seasons in the league, the three-time WNBA champion decided to hang up her sneakers.

What surprised everyone was the fact that nobody saw it coming. Taurasi didn't make any prior hints during the offseason regarding her retirement. While it may be sad to see her go, she'll forever be remembered as a WNBA legend. Many, including the Sparks' Brink, expressed their thoughts on Diana Taurasi's retirement.

"Real legend," Brink wrote on her Instagram story.

Cameron Brink's Instagram story (Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

WNBA shows love to Diana Taurasi amid retirement

Taurasi played in the WNBA for 21 years. Throughout her tenure in the league, she accomplished a basketball resume that many young aspiring ballers will hope to achieve one day. Taurasi is an 11-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, one-time WNBA MVP, Rookie of the Year (2004), six-time Olympic gold medalist and has 14 All-WNBA selections.

After accomplishing almost everything there is to achieve, Taurasi decided to call it quits. She told TIME on Tuesday that she'd had enough. She also mentioned that she's happy with her decision and has no regrets.

“I just didn’t have it in me,” Taurasi said. “That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away. Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Given the success she's garnered in her career, the WNBA wrote a heartfelt message to Diana Taurasi on X/Twitter:

"After 20 years of playing in the WNBA, Diana Taurasi is officially retiring. Thank you Diana for changing the game forever, all of the accolades could never amount to the type of person and edge you embodied when you stepped out there on the court. One-of-One," the WNBA wrote.

Taurasi spent her entire career playing for the Phoenix Mercury. With that in mind, Phoenix made sure to show their appreciation to the woman who brought them three titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

"The greatest to ever do it," the Mercury wrote on X.

Diana Taurasi leaves the WNBA as a living legend. She will undoubtedly be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame soon.

