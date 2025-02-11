Cameron Brink's $202,000 teammate drops 3-word reaction to Coco Gauff with daughter's wholesome tennis moment

Being a WNBA star comes with its perks and Dearica Hamby is making the most of them. However, she is going to have a tough time trying to one-up future birthdays for her daughter, Amaya.

The LA Sparks star surprised Amaya for her eighth birthday by taking her out to play with one of the best tennis players in the world, Coco Gauff.

"And of course, Coco Gauff," Hamby wrote on Monday.

Via Dearica Hamby's IG (image credit: instagram/dearicamarie)

"It was a really neat experience, so thank you to Coco,” Hamby saiid, via USA TODAY Sports. “My daughter kinda just blacked out when she met her. I knew it was going to happen. She’s done that with her and Sabrina (Ionescu). Now, she thinks she and Coco are best friends."

Hamby, who is making $202,000 a year with the Sparks, shared a series of snaps on her Instagram story, including a selfie she took with Gauff when they met at the Paris Olympics.

Via Dearica Hamby's IG (image credit: instagram/dearicamarie)

“About to be the coolest mom in the world,” Hamby wrote.

Gauff also gave Amaya some sneakers.

Via Dearica Hamby's IG (image credit: instagram/dearicamarie)

Amaya is a big fan of Gauff's game, as Hamby showed in another snap while she watched her play at home.

Via Dearica Hamby's IG (image credit: instagram/dearicamarie)

“Now, I have to work on Taylor Swift. Maybe (on) her 10th birthday I can make something happen,” Hamby said. “That’s next on my mommy list. If I can do that, then she’s done. She gets no more birthdays out of me.”

Dearica Hamby is dominating at Unrivaled

While she's waiting to get back to the court for her second season in Los Angeles, the former Las Vegas Aces star has been showcasing her skills in Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball tournament.

Hamby is averaging 21.2 points per game, which ranks third in the league. However, her team, Vynil, is just 2-4 through the first six games.

The former WNBA champion is one of the headliners of the midseason 1-on-1 tournament and given her combination of size and craftiness, it wouldn't be surprising to see her end up on top.

Maybe she can get Coco Gauff to watch live and cheer for her, or perhaps Taylor Swift will find out about her daughter's desire to meet her and could also show up.

