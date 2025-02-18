Cameron Brink's $202,000 teammate shares honest feelings on NBA's All-Star problem, proposes solution: "Eliminate all extra stuff"

WNBA star Dearica Hamby addressed the NBA's long-standing All-Star Game dilemma on Monday. The LA Sparks forward, who shares the court with Cameron Brink, also proposed potential solutions to revitalize the event and enhance its excitement for both fans and players.

Ad

The one-time WNBA champion suggested condensing All-Star Weekend from a three-day affair into a single-day event. Hamby believes this adjustment would allow players extra rest while reducing the physical toll of participating in various obligations throughout the weekend.

"my 2 cents lol The fix to all star is to only make it one day… one event… preferably Friday or Saturday and eliminate all the extra stuff :) from experience … by Sunday you are exhausted from media/ brand obligations… AND now you mean to tell me I gotta go to market in 2 days. Extend the break a couple more days so the all stars can also leave," Hamby tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game wrapped up on Sunday, with Shaq’s OGs claiming the trophy. This year, the league introduced a four-team format for the first time, but opinions remain divided on whether the experiment was even mildly successful.

As for Dearica Hamby, the star forward signed a one-year, $202,000 extension with the LA Sparks, ensuring she will continue playing alongside Cameron Brink in the 2025 season. Hamby delivered an outstanding performance last year, coinciding with Brink’s rookie campaign in the WNBA. Last season, she posted career-best averages of 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Ad

Fans react to Dearica Hamby's suggestion

Social media erupted after Cameron Brink’s teammate, Dearica Hamby, shared her ideas on enhancing the All-Star Game’s appeal to fans.

"I'd say maybe two days because the dunk contest and the three-point contest are the two events that people look forward to the most," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They need to make it east vs west again and have half’s like the men’s college basketball. They don’t want to play in the game anyway," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is a great idea. Media in the morning, skills at lunch, all star game in the afternoon, party or plane at night," a fan wrote.

"When u shorten events similar to ppl thinking about with the season it impacts the bottom line...players will need to be willing to see a decrease in salary." wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Hamby is currently competing in the inaugural 3x3 Unrivaled tournament in Miami, representing the Vinyl Basketball Club. The LA Sparks star has played five games so far, averaging an impressive 21.2 points per game (third-best in the competition) along with 10.4 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback