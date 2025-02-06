Cameron Brink's boyfriend Ben Felter gushes over Sparks star's glamorous NY snaps with flirty 2-word comment

Cameron Brink's boyfriend Ben Felter celebrated his WNBA star girlfriend's beauty and brains with a flirty reaction to her recent Instagram post.

The LA Sparks forward shared a carousel of photos and videos on IG of her short two-day trip to New York City for various activities that had her in various glamorous outfits.

She captioned her post with:

"48 hrs in NY🍎"

Trending

Cameron Brink garnered many reactions from her followers with her post, including from Felter, who flirted with her lady with a two-word reaction.

He wrote in the comments section:

"You smexy"

Smart and sexy

Brink and Felter met during their student-athlete days at Stanford. She starred in the school's women's basketball team, helping the Cardinals win the national title in 2021. He, meanwhile, was a member of the school's rowing team.

They dated for three years before getting engaged back in September in an intimate proposal in Paris.

Selected second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cameron Brink saw her rookie campaign cut short to just 15 games after suffering a season-ending knee injury. In the games she played, where she all started in, she was steady for 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 22 minutes per game.

Felter, meanwhile, works as a part-time portfolio analyst at the Defense Innovative Unit of the U.S. Department of Defense as per his LinkedIn profile.

Ben Felter is Cameron Brink's biggest fan

Apart from being a boyfriend to Cameron Brink, Ben Felter is also her biggest fan. He has been rallying behind her since she starred for Stanford and now in the WNBA with the LA Sparks.

Felter is actively supporting his lady love by being present during her games whenever possible and sharing to social media her major accomplishments on the court.

One instance was when she was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, commenting on the celebratory post:

"LET'S GOOOO"

Brink is currently working her way back from the knee injury she suffered in her rookie season. She is currently doing individual court training and is expected to return at some point in the next WNBA season. Upon her return, she will have a new teammate in tow in two-time WNBA champion and All-Star guard Kelsey Plum, who landed in Los Angeles in a three-way deal with Las Vegas and Seattle.

Apart from the WNBA, Brink is also part of the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League with the Lunar Owls Basketball Club. She, however, is expected to play in the 2026 season of the league as she continues with her rehabilitation of her knee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback