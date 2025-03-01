Cameron Brink's brother Cy Brink's tribute to ex-NFL star Greg Jennings sparks wholesome reaction from their mom

Cameron Brink's brother Cy Brink has been posting a video series titled Athlete of the Day on his Instagram account for the past month. In a video from the series that was posted on Saturday, Brink paid tribute to former NFL star Greg Jennings. One of the netizens who reacted to the video was Cy and Cameron Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink.

Ad

"I am exhausted. I spent 12 hours moving things from DC to New York," Cy Brink said in the video. "I feel like I put the team on my back, like Western Michigan legend, wide receiver Greg Jennings, the guy who led the nation in catches in 2005. He was the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Mr. Jennings had a long and storied career in the shield, but he's most well-known for his time with the Green Bay Packers."

Ad

Trending

"He caught 64 touchdowns over the course of his career," Brink added. "He was a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl 45, he was a two-time Pro Bowler, and he was recently voted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Maybe he goes to Canton himself; we'll see. Congrats, Mr. Jennings! I like seeing what you're doing on Fox Sports 1 as well."

Ad

Ad

"On my back like Western Michigan legend 😂😍😍😍," Michelle Brink wrote in the comments while reacting to her son's video.

(Image via Instagram/@cybrink)

Cameron Brink reveals her brother is the most interesting person in her family

Cameron Brink is just 23 years old, but she has built a big brand around herself. From representing the WNBA and the LA Sparks to traveling around the world, Brink's success has been an inspiration for athletes across sports.

Ad

However, it seems like during family gatherings, her elder brother Cy Brink outshines the Sparks star. In a hilarious anecdote that she shared with Sydel Curry-Lee during an episode of her Straight To Cam podcast on February 21, Cameron Brink spoke about her brother and how he surprised the family recently.

"So Giannis Antetokounmpo, he was at one of Steph's parties and next thing I know I see Cy go up to him ... and literally just casually starts speaking to him in Greek," Cameron Brink said. "That man never fails to surprise our family. He is quite literally the most interesting."

Ad

"People like lowkey come for me and are like, ' I met you and your family. You guys are great, but your brother, wow, he is smart,'" the WNBA star added. "They are like, 'You went to Stanford? He should have been in Stanford.' Oh, I have had coaches that are like, 'You went to Stanford, you are f**k*ng stupid.'"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback