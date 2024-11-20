Cameron Brink's fiance Ben Felter drops 4-word comment on Sparks star's stylish swimsuit photoshoot

Cameron Brink's fiance Ben Felter dropped a four-word reaction on the LA Sparks star's stylish swimsuit photoshoot. Brink uploaded a reel in partnership with SI Swimsuit on Instagram.

Feltor reshared the reel on his Instagram story and accompanied his reaction in the caption.

"Just observing my baby🥰" Feltor captioned.

Felter reacts to Brink's swimsuit reel. (Credits: @ben_da_felta/Instagram)

SI Swuimsuit accompanied a caption with their post announcing Brink and praising their lineup for the 2025 swimsuit roster.

"This 2025 SI Swimsuit roster is looking so good. 👙"

The reel starts with Cameron Brink syncing her lips to a dialogue from the "Princess Diaries," after which the song "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey starts to play. The Sparks star is wearing a white shirt and denim shorts at the start of the video. After the transition, she is wearing a white swimsuit and kneeling on a beach while striking a pose for the camera.

It was not just Brink's fiance who left a reaction. Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, also expressed her thoughts in the post's comment section.

"Ben is so proud 🥹," Sydel commented.

NASCAR driver Toni Bredinger, who is on the SI Swimsuit's 2025 roster, also commented:

"real life goddess."

Sydell Curry and Toni Bredinger comment on Cameron Brink's reel. (Credits: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

Cameron Brink shares an update on life with fiance Ben Felter

Cameron Brink started her journey in the WNBA after getting drafted as the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. However, as she was midway through her rookie season, she suffered a season-ending injury and had to undergo ACL surgery. Since then, Brink has been in rehab and spending time with her family and friends.

Brink made a post on her Instagram handle and uploaded multiple pictures and videos of her life with her fiance, Ben Felter. She accompanied a caption with her post:

"As of late 🤎"

The post featured behind-the-scenes footage of the SI Swimsuit reel that Felter shared on his story. Additionally, it also featured a video of Brink and Felter's appearance on the reality show "Wheel of Fortune," where the couple is seen spinning the roulette. The post also featured many pictures from her day-to-day life with her fiance.

Brink got engaged in October when his longtime boyfriend Ben Felter proposed to her in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple has been traveling a lot since the proposal; they were seen attending the U.S. Grand Prix together.

