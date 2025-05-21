Cameron Brink's fiancé Ben Felter and mother Michelle Bain-Brink hyped as Sparks star turns heads in glamorous fit

Cameron Brink has yet to return to action for the LA Sparks since tearing her ACL last season, yet her presence was felt during games. On Tuesday, Brink posted her tunnel pictures at the Crypto Arena in LA before the game between the Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Brink sported a yellow see-through top with a black cropped top and black shorts. She coupled it with dark shades and black boots as she entered the arena.

“Tunnel fits are back babyy 💛,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, she was hyped up by some of her loved ones, including fiancé Ben Felter and her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink.

“You perty,” Felter wrote.

Felter's IG comment via @cameronbrink22

“Let's goooooo!!!🔥💛🔥💛,” Bain-Brink said.

Bain-Brink's IG comment via @cameronbrink22

Cameron Brink is not expected to return until June, one year after her rookie season was abruptly cut short after she sustained the injury in a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink, who was picked second by the Sparks, played just 15 games, where she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game, showing her potential for the rebuilding LA squad.

Cameron Brink’s return has been one of the most anticipated this year, considering the Sparks have been struggling with injuries in their frontcourt, including Rickea Jackson, who is out due to concussion protocol.

The Sparks split their first two games this season, winning against the Golden State Valkyries in their season opener before losing to the Lynx.

LA won just nine games and had 31 losses last year. They have since added veteran star Kelsey Plum in the offseason with the hopes of turning things around this year.

Cameron Brink credits her mother for helping find her fashion sense

Cameron Brink has been regarded as one of the most fashionable players in the league. In an interview with Nicole Hoey of House of Robb in February, Brink credited her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, for giving her the fashion sense.

“I’m very thankful for her," she said. "She’s kind of given me the blueprint on how to find shoes that fit, clothes that fit pants that are long enough. So she’s definitely my style icon, and she’s giving me confidence as a tall woman to really just like love my height.”

While she continues her iconic fashion styles, Cameron Brink is also eager to return to the court and continue her career as one of the most promising bigs in the WNBA today.

