Cameron Brink's fiance Ben Felter posts two-word comment on Sparks star's all-brown look

Cameron Brink continues to leave fans in awe even in the WNBA offseason. The LA Sparks star posted a photo of her in an all-brown outfit during an event organized by New Balance.

Brink wore a crop top with an overshirt and paired it with black skinny jeans and pointed heels. She completed the look with a black handbag and sunglasses.

Brink’s fiance Ben Felter took to the comments section and shared his thoughts about her outfit.

“Business woman 😘,” Felter wrote.

Ben Felter's comment on Cameron Brink's IG post

Trending

The couple had been together for over three years before Felter proposed in September. He kneeled in front of Brink near the Eiffel Tower, which a lot of people consider one of the most romantic settings in the world.

They met at Standford as Brinks played basketball, while Felter was with the rowing team.

Brink last stepped foot on a WNBA court on June 18, in a game against the Connecticut Sun, where he tore her left ACL. The injury ended her promising rookie season.

Brink was selected second overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, just behind the top pick and Rookie of the Year winner Caitlin Clark. Brink was supposed to play for Team USA in the women’s 3x3 tournament in the Paris Olympics, but her injury forced her to withdraw.

Before her injury, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15 games, throwing her name early in the Rookie of the Year conversations alongside Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.

Without Brink for most of the season, the Sparks finished with a league-worst 8-32 record.

Cameron Brink cites her fiance for finally appreciating art

Ben Felter has had a huge impact on Cameron Brink’s life. Brink shared in an interview with PEOPLE that Felter made her appreciate art and opened her mind to try new things.

“My boyfriend has turned me into a huge art lover,” Brink said in June.

“I love pottery and watercolor, even though I’m terrible. It’s really lovely to just sit down and work your brain in a different way for a little bit.”

While introducing a new potential hobby to Brink, Felter has also kept her company during her injury recovery and rehabilitation.

It is still uncertain if Brink will recover in time for the start of the 2025 season in May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback