Cameron Brink's fiancé Ben Felter thanks his stars in heartwarming message as Sparks star's swimsuit pictures go viral

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink went viral on Wednesday after her bikini pictures were shared online as part of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Brink's fiancé, Ben Felter, couldn't believe his luck that he's engaged to an SI swimsuit model. The couple has been dating since 2021 and got engaged last October.
In a post on his Instagram stories, Felter shared an image of Brink wearing a yellow swimsuit. He was in awe of his fiancée, writing a message about how his 12-year-old self would have a hard time believing that he'll eventually get engaged to a Sports Illustrated bikini model.
"12 year old me wouldn't believe it if I told him I was engaged to an SI Swim Model @cameronbrink22," Felter wrote.
Cameron Brink and Ben Felter began dating in 2021 when they were still students at Stanford. Brink was a star for the women's basketball team, while Felter was a member of the Cardinal's rowing team. He graduated last year, earning his degree in Computer Science.
Felter immediately returned to school to pursue his Master's degree. He has also been very supportive of Brink's career in the WNBA. However, his rookie campaign with the LA Sparks was cut short by injury. She suffered a torn ACL in her left knee midway through her first season and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the year.
Brink is expected to return this season, though it will likely be in the second half of the campaign. She has been in recovery, rehabbing and working out throughout the offseason. She even participated in shootarounds with her Unrivaled team, the Lunar Owls BC.
Cameron Brink felt empowered with SI Swimsuit Issue stint
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cameron Brink described what she felt after making her debut for the SI Swimsuit Issue. Brink was comfortable with her body, so she decided to do it and showcase his femininity.
"My femininity, I hold that very close to my self-image, so it’s definitely gone back and forth," Brink said. "I think every female athlete's had a really rough go with body image. But I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place, and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It's just very empowering, so I hope everyone can get to a point like this."
Brink wasn't the only WNBA player in this year's SI Swimsuit Issue. She was joined by Chicago Sky rookie guard Hailey Van Lith.