Cameron Brink's heart melts over young fan's sweet courtside surprise

Cameron Brink received a surprise gift from a young fan at the LA Sparks' game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The heartwarming moment happened before tipoff at Crypto.com Arena, where the Sparks clinched a vital 91-78 win at home over the Sky.
A video shared on Instagram shows the moment a young female fan dressed in a Sparks jersey with Kelsey Plum's number, met Brink courtside and gave her the gift. After opening the gift bag and unwrapping the box inside, the WNBA player was pleasantly surprised to see she was gifted a bracelet.
The post was captioned:
"I got to give Cameron Brink a friendship bracelet! She’s so cool! 💜🤭"
Brink also showed her appreciation for the thoughtful gesture while trying the bracelet on her hand.
"Oh my goodness! This is so sweet," Brink said while hugging the young fan.
Although Cameron Brink didn't play in the matchup against the Sky, she watched on as her team emerged victorious 91-78 on the night. The 23-year-old forward is still recovering from undergoing knee surgery after an ACL injury prematurely ended her rookie season with the Sparks last year.
However, as she edges closer to full health and a return to the team, Brink will be glad to know she has the love and support of Los Angeles fans.
Cameron Brink reacted to the LA Sparks' victory over Angel Reese's Sky
The Los Angeles Sparks bagged their second win of the 2025 season by defeating Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky last night. While Cameron Brink wasn't a part of the on-court action, she made sure to blow her trumpet and celebrate her team on social media.
After the game, Brink reacted to the victory by sharing the Sparks' post on her Instagram story. In another slide, she also reposted the WNBA's post hailing new teammate Kelsey Plum as the top performer from the matchup. Plum posted an impressive 28 points, two rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 50.0% from the floor.
The Sparks will face off next against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. However, they will battle it out with Chicago twice next month, on June 24 and again on June 29. While it's unlikely Brink will recover in time this month for the team, she could be available to compete against Angel Reese in both matchups.