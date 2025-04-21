Cameron Brink's LA Sparks hit with injury blow as $170,000 point guard undergoes meniscus surgery

Julie Allemand's return to the WNBA and to the Los Angeles Sparks has been pushed back another few weeks as the team's point guard has undergone surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury she suffered while playing overseas.
The injury has been consisdered minor and will benefit Allemand in her attempt to return to the United States league after leading her Euroleague team to the third seed before heading into the playoffs.
Allemand elected to forgo her Euroleague team's playoff run to return to Los Angeles for surgery and to start her rehabiliation as the WNBA season is just around the corner, with the Sparks set to open their season on May 17.
The international player is prepared to be out for four to six weeks as she recovers from the surgery.
Allemand was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2016 in the third round but didn't play for the franchise until 2020 after signing a four-year rookie deal worth $187,819. She then signed a two-year deal worth $170,000 with the Chicago Sky in 2024, according to Spotrac, but was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers soon after.
The Sparks aquired the guard in a deal that also allowed Los Angeles to receive center Li Yueru and a 2025 third round pick from Chicago. The Sky acquired the Sparks eigth overall in this year's draft in exchange for the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft.
At the time, the Sparks coaching staff was pleased with aquiring Allemand, believing she and Yueru were great additions to the team.
"Julie is a respected international point guard with previous WNBA experience. She is a great floor general and helps make everyone on the court better,” said then head coach Curt Miller in the team's offical press release
Since then, Miller and the Sparks parted ways after a 25-55 record over the last two seasons. Yueru has been traded to the Seattle Storm and Allemand has yet to play for the franchise as she opted out of the 2024 WNBA season due to personal reasons.
Allemand's potential role with Sparks could be in jeopardy with the addition of Kelsey Plum
The Los Angeles Sparks have started the second step of their rebuilding process after drafting Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in the first round of the WNBA draft last year.
This season, the team went out and traded for WNBA champion Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces and further developed through the draft with the addidions of Sarah Ashlee Barker and Sania Feagin.
With the new reinforcements to the team and the hiring of head coach Lynne Roberts, the Sparks are heading in a fresh direction. As Julie Allemand recovers from surgery, her absence from training camp could leave her on the outside looking in when it comes to securing a spot on the team roster.