Cameron Brink's LA Sparks ink deal worth over $10,000,000 in largest partnership in history

Cameron Brink’s WNBA team LA Sparks has hammered out a deal worth over $10,000,000 with the financial services company Albert. The deal between the team and the firm is the largest deal ever struck between the franchise’s history and a sponsoring company. The deal is just another big milestone in light of the growing WNBA.

As per the deal, the company’s logo will appear on the Sparks’ jersey for both home and away games and also the practice jersey. Moreover, the contract will also allow the finance company to brand itself both on the Spraks’ court and inside the arena at Crypto.com.

The deal that was negotiated by Excel Sports Management will see Albert launch financial literacy camps. It will also help the team to refurbish the Sparks court.

Before Albert, UCLA Health was the jersey sponsor. The deal between UCLA Health and the Sparks was only seven figures.

As the WNBA continues to grow, the teams are benefitting. Last year, the Sparks had a disastrous season. They were the last seed in the league with an 8-32 record.

However, with Cameron Brink expected to make a comeback next season, and the acquisition of Kelsey Plum, the Sparks have bolstered the roster with star power. They also have the second pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Cameron Brink supports "good friend" Caitlin Clark after Fever star declines NBA All-Star weekend 3-point contest

Sabrina Ionescu going against Steph Curry during the All-Star break for a 3-point contest was a massive success last year. The league tried to recreate the same going into this year's All-Star Break with Caitlin Clark. However, the Indiana Fever star declined the invite.

While it seemed like a missed opportunity for promoting the WNBA for some, Cameron Brink thought it was a great decision on Clark's part. In an episode of the "Straight To Cam" podcast with her godsister Sydel Curry on February 6, Brink said that Clark needed a break from all the limelight.

"My good friend Caitlin Clark denied an NBA All-Star invite. I’m like, good for her. Last year Sabrina and Steph had a little shootout and it was very close," Brink said.

"She needs a break. I’m like texting her, I’m like ‘you need to take a vacation for three months.’ I’m like ‘you don’t need to have the stress of that again because it’s just going to be a whole debacle,'" Brink added.

Cameron Brink was drafted second overall in the 2024 WNBA draft behind Caitlin Clark. While Clark won the Rookie of the Year, Brink's season was cut short after 15 games due to season-ending ACL injury.

