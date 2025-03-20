  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Cameron Brink
  • Cameron Brink's LA Sparks issue major statement after 6'4" star's concern goes viral

Cameron Brink's LA Sparks issue major statement after 6'4" star's concern goes viral

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:40 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Cameron Brink of the LA Sparks in action during the WNBA's 2024 season - Source: Getty

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink made headlines earlier this week after she shared her feelings about comments in the team's call for male practice players on social media. Brink stated that she was "icked out" by the comments in the post, which went viral.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, the organization stated the following after evaluating the responses on their social media post regarding male practice squad tryouts and concern raised by Brink:

"The Los Angeles Sparks are committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all our players and want to emphasize that player safety remains our top priority. Additionally, any players selected for the practice squad will undergo a thorough background check process to ensure the safety and well-being of our athletes."
Ad

The Sparks also confirmed that the players themselves will not be involved in the tryouts, suggesting that their only interaction would be with the practice roster created by the team after a thorough background check.

The team also clarified that it has used male practice squad players since the team was formed in 1997.

Cameron Brink made her statement about being uncomfortable with the Sparks announcement on her podcast on Monday

On the Straight to Cam podcast, Cameron Brink had spoken about feeling uncomfortable with regards to the idea of practicing with men, drawing from the creepy responses the public call for male squad players by the Sparks had received.

Ad
"All the comments are just completely out of pocket. ... I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players. ... All the comments are like 'Let Cameron Brink back me down', something about Rickea [Jackson], or something about Kelsey [Plum].
"Now I'm like, first of all, we need to heavily vet these men. Preferably they're gay." stated Brink, speaking about her concerns about the LA Sparks' idea to introduce a male practice squad for the team.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Brink stated the team was used to practicing with men from USC who are also used to playing against the USC women's rosters. She also joked about head coach Lynne Roberts shouting at her for not rebounding as she would not be boxing anyone out.

Cameron Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, is working her way back from a torn ACL. She played in 15 games during her rookie season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी