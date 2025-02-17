  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA All-Star Weekend
  • Cameron Brink’s mom cherishes special bonding time with her daughter and Steph Curry's mother Sonya: "My favorite combo"

Cameron Brink’s mom cherishes special bonding time with her daughter and Steph Curry's mother Sonya: "My favorite combo"

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Feb 17, 2025 07:01 GMT
Michelle Bain-Brink, Sonya Curry, and Cameron Brink. Credits: Instagram (@mbain1, @cameronbrink22)
Michelle Bain-Brink, Sonya Curry, and Cameron Brink. Credits: Instagram (@mbain1, @cameronbrink22)

Cameron Brink spent All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco, enjoying time with Stephen Curry and his family. Shortly after Sunday night’s All-Star Game wrapped up, the Los Angeles Sparks star shared a compilation of photos from the exciting weekend. Among them was a special moment featuring Brink with her mother, Michelle, and Sonya Curry.

Ad

Michelle Bain-Brink later reshared the photo on her Instagram story, tagging her best friend Sonya and captioning it:

“My favorite combo – love and laughter”
Credits: Instagram (@mbain1)
Credits: Instagram (@mbain1)

Brink sharing the post wasn’t the only time she expressed love for her mother and godmother over the weekend. Before the All-Star festivities kicked off on Sunday, she posted a video of the three of them strolling together, bursting into laughter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“These 2 make my heart so happy,” she captioned her Story.
Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)
Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)

The social media moment highlighted the deep bond between the two families, emphasizing the strong friendship between Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink.

Ad

How is Cameron Brink related to Steph Curry?

Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink have shared a close friendship for over 40 years, dating back to their time as college roommates and student-athletes at Virginia Tech. Their bond has remained strong through the years, so much so that Michelle chose Sonya as Cameron Brink’s godmother, making Cameron related to Steph and Seth Curry.

Reflecting on Steph’s influence in her life, Cameron once shared:

Ad
“Steph has taught me to bring the joy. You always see him smiling. He’s laughing, he’s joking. Life’s just a joy when you’re around him. I learned that it’s a job, yeah, but it’s a privilege to do this for a living. So just bringing light to every space you’re in—I think he’s really taught me that.”

Cameron Brink’s close relationship with the Curry family is evident not only through social media but also in her professional ventures, such as co-hosting the "Straight to Cam" podcast alongside Sydel Curry-Lee, Sonya’s only daughter.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी