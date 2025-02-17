Cameron Brink’s mom cherishes special bonding time with her daughter and Steph Curry's mother Sonya: "My favorite combo"

Cameron Brink spent All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco, enjoying time with Stephen Curry and his family. Shortly after Sunday night’s All-Star Game wrapped up, the Los Angeles Sparks star shared a compilation of photos from the exciting weekend. Among them was a special moment featuring Brink with her mother, Michelle, and Sonya Curry.

Ad

Michelle Bain-Brink later reshared the photo on her Instagram story, tagging her best friend Sonya and captioning it:

“My favorite combo – love and laughter”

Credits: Instagram (@mbain1)

Brink sharing the post wasn’t the only time she expressed love for her mother and godmother over the weekend. Before the All-Star festivities kicked off on Sunday, she posted a video of the three of them strolling together, bursting into laughter.

Ad

Trending

“These 2 make my heart so happy,” she captioned her Story.

Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)

The social media moment highlighted the deep bond between the two families, emphasizing the strong friendship between Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink.

Ad

How is Cameron Brink related to Steph Curry?

Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink have shared a close friendship for over 40 years, dating back to their time as college roommates and student-athletes at Virginia Tech. Their bond has remained strong through the years, so much so that Michelle chose Sonya as Cameron Brink’s godmother, making Cameron related to Steph and Seth Curry.

Reflecting on Steph’s influence in her life, Cameron once shared:

Ad

“Steph has taught me to bring the joy. You always see him smiling. He’s laughing, he’s joking. Life’s just a joy when you’re around him. I learned that it’s a job, yeah, but it’s a privilege to do this for a living. So just bringing light to every space you’re in—I think he’s really taught me that.”

Cameron Brink’s close relationship with the Curry family is evident not only through social media but also in her professional ventures, such as co-hosting the "Straight to Cam" podcast alongside Sydel Curry-Lee, Sonya’s only daughter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback