Cameron Brink's mom is in complete awe of her 'godbaby' Sydel Curry-Lee's work commitment during pregnancy

Cameron Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, lauded her godbaby, Sydel Curry-Lee, for her looks in her podcast despite being pregnant. On Wednesday, Curry-Lee went straight from the plane to attend one of her Straight 2 Cam podcast episodes as she shared her commitment to her craft on social media.

Bain-Brink screenshotted the Instagram story and then reposted it to commend Curry-Lee’s looks despite being fresh from a plane ride during pregnancy.

“Who has a prettier Godbaby than me??,” she wrote.

Cameron Brink mom's IG story

Curry-Lee, sister of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, is expecting her third baby with NBA player and Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee after announcing her pregnancy last February. She is expected to deliver the baby in May this year.

While she is pregnant, she continues to be one of the host of the Straight 2 Cam podcast, alongside Cameron Brink, who is also recovering from an ACL injury she got during her rookie season in the WNBA.

In the podcast, the two basketball personalities have been talking about life outside of sports and womanhood, among other things.

The two families have been close to one another, as Curry-Lee’s mother, Sonya, was once Bain-Brik’s roommate when they were still in college at Virginia Tech.

Cameron Brink recalls story of Sonya Curry fighting while pregnant

Cameron Brink has many stories about the Curry family as the two clans have close ties. In one that she shared in "Straight 2 Cam," Brink expressed how strong Sonya Curry was even as a pregnant woman, as she once punched someone while carrying Steph Curry in her womb.

"Sonya was pregnant with Steph. My mom looks over, and she [Sonya] is on top of him hitting this man... pregnant!,” she said while Sydel Curry-Lee was laughing.

According to Brink, the incident happened during a dance date with Michelle Bain-Brink, Sonya Curry, and Steph’s father, Dell Curry, who is also a former NBA player.

The two families have been in support of one another as both of them have stars in the WNBA and NBA.

Brink is expected to return to basketball action sometime next season for the LA Sparks, whose squad added two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum during the offseason.

Brink only logged 15 games during her first season in the WNBA, averaging a promising 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game after being the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Sparks are expected to bounce back this year after finishing last season as the worst team in the league with an 8-32 win-loss record.

