Cameron Brink's mom drops 3-word reaction as brother Cy Brink honors Sparks star's ex-teammate in Chinese

Despite an injury-shortened rookie campaign, Cameron Brink continues to be one of the most popular players in the WNBA. Everything that revolves around her, including her family, is constantly in the spotlight.

That includes her older brother Cy, a diehard basketball fan who usually breaks down female players' strengths and careers on social media. He recently dug deep into the tape of one of his sisters' former teammates, Chinese star Yueru Li, who recently joined the Seattle Storm.

To bid her farewell and wish her the best, he broke down her career and sent her a message in Chinese.

His mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, showed how proud she was of Cy's academic background and preparation after hearing him speak fluently in Chinese.

"That UW education!!" Bain-Brink wrote on Saturday.

Cameron Brink wants to be more than a basketball player

The Brinks are more than just another basketball family and Cameron hasn't limited herself during her free time.

Whether it's modeling or recording her podcast, she's made the most of her platform to make big strides outside of sports and is unapologetic about her projects.

“I feel like I’ve come into a stage in my life where I’m just authentically myself no matter where I am,” Brink said on Thursday, via The Athletic. “I’m just going to be myself, and I know a lot of people appreciate me for who I am.”

While she takes her basketball career seriously, she knows there's much more than that in life.

“I just feel like I have more to share with the world," Brink said. "Why not start something fun when there’s so much serious stuff going on every day?” she said. “Why not have a little bit of fun that brings joy to others?”

Brink is working her way back to full strength, and she's expected to be healthy for the LA Sparks for the start of the 2025 season.

