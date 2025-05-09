  • home icon
  • Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Bain-Brink lauds Bill Gates for pledging his $160 bn fortune in donation while calling out Elon Musk's initiative

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Bain-Brink lauds Bill Gates for pledging his $200 bn fortune in donation while calling out Elon Musk's initiative - Images via IMAGN and Instagram/@mbain1

Michelle Bain-Brink, mother of LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink, has been a constant presence on social media. On Thursday, she appreciated the philanthropy effort of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

On her Instagram story, Michelle reposted a post from the non-profit organisation The Other 98%, talking about the latest charity act from the billionaire.

"YESSS!!"
Michelle Bain-Brink/Instagram
Bill Gates made a pledge to donate nearly all of his wealth, estimated at $160 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth), to charity through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over the next 20 years.

"That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned. I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world," Gates wrote in a blog post on Thursday.
Gates called out Elon Musk, the Tesla boss and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump, for his role in dismantling U.S. foreign aid.

"These cuts will kill not just children, but millions of children," Gates told BBC Newshour. "You wouldn't have expected the world's richest person to do it."

This commitment by Gates is aimed at tackling pressing global issues like global health, poverty alleviation and disease eradication. The Gates Foundation will cease operations by Dec. 31, 2045, after it utilizes 99% of Gates' fortune.

Cameron Brink's mom nearly came to blows with Steph Curry's in college

Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle Bain-Brink, alongside Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's mum, Sonya Curry, on an episode of her podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee, Straight to Cam, narrated details of their epic college fight as Virginia Tech Hokies.

They were both athletes there, with Sonya playing volleyball and Michelle playing basketball. It involved both Cameron's and Steph's fathers, which resulted in Sonya swinging at Michelle.

Steph Curry and Cameron Brink have a close relationship and describe themselves as "god-siblings". They go way back with a picture circulating in social media of a teenage Steph holding baby Cameron.

Brink is gearing up for her sophomore season in the WNBA. Her debut season was cut short by a torn ACL injury sustained against the Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Bhargav
