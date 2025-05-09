Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Bain-Brink lauds Bill Gates for pledging his $160 bn fortune in donation while calling out Elon Musk's initiative

Michelle Bain-Brink, mother of LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink, has been a constant presence on social media. On Thursday, she appreciated the philanthropy effort of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
On her Instagram story, Michelle reposted a post from the non-profit organisation The Other 98%, talking about the latest charity act from the billionaire.
"YESSS!!"
Bill Gates made a pledge to donate nearly all of his wealth, estimated at $160 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth), to charity through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over the next 20 years.
"That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned. I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world," Gates wrote in a blog post on Thursday.
Gates called out Elon Musk, the Tesla boss and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump, for his role in dismantling U.S. foreign aid.
"These cuts will kill not just children, but millions of children," Gates told BBC Newshour. "You wouldn't have expected the world's richest person to do it."
This commitment by Gates is aimed at tackling pressing global issues like global health, poverty alleviation and disease eradication. The Gates Foundation will cease operations by Dec. 31, 2045, after it utilizes 99% of Gates' fortune.
Cameron Brink's mom nearly came to blows with Steph Curry's in college
Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle Bain-Brink, alongside Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's mum, Sonya Curry, on an episode of her podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee, Straight to Cam, narrated details of their epic college fight as Virginia Tech Hokies.
They were both athletes there, with Sonya playing volleyball and Michelle playing basketball. It involved both Cameron's and Steph's fathers, which resulted in Sonya swinging at Michelle.
Steph Curry and Cameron Brink have a close relationship and describe themselves as "god-siblings". They go way back with a picture circulating in social media of a teenage Steph holding baby Cameron.
Brink is gearing up for her sophomore season in the WNBA. Her debut season was cut short by a torn ACL injury sustained against the Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024.