Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Brink reacts to Stanford recruits showing major love to her daughter

It was all love for Cameron Brink from the Stanford commits in the 2025 McDonald's All-American girls' basketball game, leaving the LA Sparks star's mother emotional. This year saw three standout players in the All-American girls' basketball game committed to Stanford for their collegiate basketball.

Ad

Cameron's mother, Michelle Brink, reposted a post by @enjoybball on her Instagram story that featured all three commits giving flowers to the Stanford alum. Holy Innocents' Episcopal School's Hailee Swain said that when she had visited Stanford before committing, not only did she meet Brink but also the Curry family.

Lara Somfai showered love on the Sparks star and said that she was starstruck after meeting Brink in person. She also said that she frequently talks to the WNBA star. Alexandra Eschmeyer added that Brink was a role model for her.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Michelle Brink reacted to the wholesome video with 'controlling tears' and 'tree' emojis.

[Credit: IG/@mbain1]

Hailee Swain and Lara Somfai will represent the East team in the McDonald's All-American Game at Barclays Center. On the other hand, Alexandra Eschmeyer will be part of the West team.

Ad

Both of Cameron Brink's parents are also former collegiate basketball players. Her mom and dad, Greg Brink, played for Virginia Tech.

Michelle also developed a long-lasting friendship with her then-roommate Sonya Curry, the mother of NBA superstar Steph Curry. They have been friends for over 40 years now.

Cameron Brink reacts to wholesome tribute from Stanford commits ahead of All-American Game

The wholesome video of the Stanford recruits showering love on Cameron Brink didn't go unnoticed by the LA Sparks player herself. The WNBA star reciprocated the love to the trio in her social media post.

Ad

She reposted the post on her Instagram story with a wholesome message.

"this made my day!!! I love my Stanford babies the future is so bright ❤️🌲," Brink wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

In 2020, Cameron Brink also stood in a similar position when she played in the McDonald's All-American Game as a Stanford commit. The Sparks star went on to win the NCAA title in her sophomore year.

Her collegiate accolades include three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Pac-12 Player of the Year awards, and the Lisa Leslie Award in 2024. She also won the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback