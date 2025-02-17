Cameron Brink’s mom puts body-shaming troll in place with with 3-word reply over All-Star Weekend outfit

Cameron Brink's rookie WNBA season was cut short by a major injury, but that hasn't stopped her from building her brand and staying close to the game she loves. Although the LA Sparks youngster couldn't return in time to play during Unrivaled's inaugural season, she made several appearances during the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Brink turned heads with her outfit for the event, donning a blue skirt with a matching top and high black boots. However, one fan didn't appreciate her outfit choice and called her out for showing too much skin on social media.

"Half naked as always.. Always wanting to show your j**k.. Sad," the fan wrote.

Needless to say, it didn't take long before people took notice of that comment, and Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, clapped right back at him on the post:

"Don't look creep," Brink's mom responded.

However, the fan didn't stop there, and added:

"Trust me , it just pops up so one can't help seeing the initial pic. So being a creepy is for those who actually scroll through all the pics. I'm just stating the obvious. . Take care," the fan replied.

Via Cameron Brink's IG

Kelsey Plum has the ultimate praise for Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink is fully expected to be back to full strength and on the court for the start of next season. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game before her ACL injury, and has the potential to be one of the most dominant interior presences in the league almost right out of the gate. At least, that's how fellow WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who was recently acquired by the Sparks, feels:

"I think Cam is a Defensive Player of the Year just waiting to brew," the veteran star said.

The Sparks endured a tough season in 2024, but having a player of Plum's caliber and a rising star like Brink makes for an encouraging picture next season.

