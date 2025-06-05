Cameron Brink's mom responds to Steph Curry's mom over karaoke sing-along snub

Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle Brink, and NBA superstar Steph Curry's mom, Sonya Curry, have a solid friendship. Both have also made frequent appearances on the "Straight to Cam" podcast hosted by their daughters, Cameron and Sydel Curry-Lee.

During a recent episode of the podcast, Sonya and Michelle shared their favorite karaoke songs. Michelle went first and named her go-to song as "Still Not a Player" by Big Pun featuring Fat Joe, which was released in 1998. She proceeded to sing it while Sonya nodded along to the lyrics.

Afterwards, Sonya revealed that her favorite song was "Killing Me Softly" by Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, which was released in 1996. She then sang it while Michelle followed. However, as the latter sang along to the song, Steph Curry's mother quickly stopped her from doing so.

"Don't sing with me boo. It's my karaoke song," Sonya said.

In response, Michelle said playfully:

"Alright. I'm your backup, go, sing it."

The duo then resumed singing while nodding their heads to the song in unison as they had a fun time together. Sonya and Michelle were college roommates and friends while studying at Virginia Tech, where Brink attended on a basketball scholarship.

Through their friendship, both families eventually became close with each other, serving as godparents to their children.

Cameron Brink speaks out about her recovery from season-ending ACL injury

During an interview with Spectrum Networks reporter Nikki Kay on May 31, Cameron Brink spoke about the injury setback last season and her journey to full recovery. When asked how her recovery process has been going so far, the LA Sparks player said:

"It's been good, I've been surrounded by the best people. I have to shout out our organization, the Sparks. Our training staff, Chelsea Ortega, Karissa [Scherer], they've all done such a good job of taking care of me. So, I'm feeling good, and it's going to take a little bit still until I'm back out there, but it's been good."

While there's no definitive date yet for her return, the 23-year-old has begun participating in some on-court activities. Last season, Cameron Brink started in all 15 games she played in and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. It will be interesting to see when she finally returns to the team this season.

