Cameron Brink's mom vouches for Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe’s personal testimonies on FIFA's groundbreaking study

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe shed light on the latest FIFA-funded study that investigated whether hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles contribute to potentially career-ending injuries in women’s sports.

The couple shared personal experiences with such injuries and questioned why this critical research has been overlooked for so long, a concern seconded by Michelle Bain-Brink, mother of Cameron Brink.

Speaking on an episode of their "A Touch More" podcast, Bird mentioned details of the study and revisited her own injury from 1998.

“When I tore my ACL in 1998, the very first question the doctor asked me when I saw the surgeon, 'Are you on your period?'" Bird said in a clip on Friday. "Literally the first question; not, 'Does it hurt, are you on your period?' Like, they've known there might be a connection here.

"Okay, A, it's wonderful they're doing the research. But I'm just like, where has this research been? Why has this been pushed to the side or just talked about but not researched? We should have known for 15 years all the ways in which you can attempt to prevent something like this.”

Rapinoe said that all three of her ACL injuries occurred while she was menstruating.

Their concerns were further backed by Michelle Bain-Brink, who commented on the lack of progress despite having worked on similar research herself almost 30 years ago.

“Exactly!! It's the same research I was given when I started with Nike from the NSRL in 1996,” Cameron Brink's mother wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@atouchmore, @togethxr)

Cameron Brink also suffered a torn ACL during the first few weeks of the 2024 WNBA season, sidelining her for the year. Encouragingly, multiple reports indicated that Brink is making strong progress in her recovery and is expected to return to the court by late June.

Cameron Brink pampers Michelle Bain-Brink on Mother’s Day

Cameron Brink went all out with her Mother’s Day celebration, posting heartfelt social media posts for Michelle Bain-Brink. But the WNBA star didn’t wait for the big day — she revealed a special gift ahead of time.

In collaboration with the jewelry brand Gorjana, Brink showcased a gold and diamond “MAMA” necklace she picked out for her mom from their “fine” collection.

“Mama Brink is getting spoiled this year 🤍 I’m gifting her the cutest mama necklace from @gorjana — because she deserves all the love (and diamonds)! If you’re looking for a special gift, their stores have so many sweet options for mom!” Cameron Brink captioned her Instagram Reel.

Cameron Brink also extended her gratitude to her godmother, Sonya Curry, sharing a heartfelt Instagram Story acknowledging the influence she’s had in her life.

