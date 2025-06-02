Cameron Brink's mother delivers heartfelt tribute to Steph Curry's mom Sonya Curry with never-seen-before snap: "Thelma to my Louise"

Cameron Brink and Steph Curry’s mothers have been friends for years. Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry roomed together during their collegiate days at Virginia Tech. The relationship between the two led to the LA Sparks forward and the NBA superstar becoming god-siblings.

On Sunday, Michell wrote a heartfelt tribute via Instagram story for Sonya's 59th birthday, which she celebrated on Friday.

“Happy birthday to my day one - my ride or die - the Thelma to my Louise.”

Michelle Bain-Brink with a heartfelt birthday tribute to Sonya Curry on her 59th birthday. [photo: @mbain1/IG]

Cameron Brink’s mother used the movie Thelma & Louise (1991) to refer to her friendship with Steph Curry’s mom. In the film, Geena Davis’ Thelma spent an adventure-filled, if not harrowing, escapade with her close friend Louise, portrayed by Susan Sarandon. Michelle sees her relationship with Sonya on the same level.

Michelle Bain-Brink played basketball for Virginia Tech from 1985 -86 to 1987-88. The 6-foot-4 star was the Hokies’ center and averaged 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in her final year with the school.

Meanwhile, Sonya Curry played volleyball from 1987 to 1991. While details about her position with the team are blurry, she received All-Conference awards, suggesting she had a key role on the team.

Years after their college days, Cameron Brink and Steph Curry’s mom remain close friends.

Steph Curry’s mom sent Cameron Brink a message following the LA Sparks star’s injury in 2024

Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry, has closely followed Cameron Brink’s WNBA career. When the LA Sparks made the 6-foot-4 forward the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, the elder Curry expressed his excitement with an Instagram post.

Roughly a month into her rookie season, Brink tore her left ACL against the Connecticut Sun. The forward seemed to have slipped while going for a basket. She gingerly got up and walked to the locker room with help from the training staff.

Following news of an ACL injury, Steph Curry’s mom promptly went on Instagram to write a message for her goddaughter.

“We may fall down but we always get up! God got you!!!!

“James 1:2-4 @cameronbrink22 ❤️”

Michelle Bain-Brink’s daughter remains indefinitely out. She recently spoke to Spectrum SportsNet and said it would “take a little bit” until she is cleared to play. No one would be surprised if Sonya Curry would hype up the return of the LA Sparks star following her encouraging message almost a year ago.

