Cameron Brink's teammate Rickea Jackson seemingly oblivious of Nikola Jokic's existence: "Not quick"

On Tuesday, LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson was asked to compare some WNBA players to current and former NBA stars.

Some of her comparisons could spark some conversations, including Angel Reese being compared to Shaquille O'Neal, or Jackson claiming that “she wasn’t familiar” with Magic Johnson’s game. When asked which WNBA player could be compared to Nikola Jokic, Jackson claimed that she did not know who the three-time NBA MVP was.

“Which one is that again?” Jackson said, via 'Broadcast Boys.'

After she was given a brief description of who Jokic was, Jackson compared him to Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner.

“Oh, him! Isn't he not quick?" Jackson said. "I'm going to go with BG (Griner) for him.”

The LA Sparks will need an improved Rickea Jackson in 2025

Rickea Jackson is coming off a 2024 campaign where she was third in scoring among rookies. Her 13.4 points per game only trailed Caitlin Clark’s 19.2 and Angel Reese’s 13.6. Jackson also averaged 3.9 rebounds.

Despite having a strong season individually, which included being named to the WNBA All-Rookie first-team, it did not equate to team success, as the LA Sparks finished with a league-worst 8-32 record.

They are aiming to pull themselves out of the league’s cellar, and the return of Cameron Brink, as well as the acquisition of Kelsey Plum, would help the team's cause.

The arrival of Plum should aid in Jackson’s growth, as the former Las Vegas Aces star's ability to score will command attention from opposing defenses, allowing Jackson to operate more freely. Plum’s playmaking and court vision would also help Jackson get more high-quality shots.

The Sparks had the second-worst differential (-7.2) and also allowed the third-most points (85.6). Having a versatile defender with championship experience like Plum would be a huge boost to Jackson and the team to improve on the defensive end. Additionally, the return of a healthy Cameron Brink, who led all rookies in blocked shots with 2.3 per game, will provide rim protection and a solid last line of defense.

LA defeated the Golden State Valkyries 83-82 in their lone preseason game on Tuesday. They will tip off the season against the Valkyries on May 16.

