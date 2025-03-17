Cameron Brink seemingly catches stray from former teammate Lexie Brown after surprising trade

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink caught a brutal stray from her former teammate Lexie Brown. The Sparks traded Brown to the Seattle Storm on Feb. 14. In return for Brown and a 2025 third-round draft pick, they acquired the Storm’s 2025 and 2027 second-round picks.

Brown spent a total of three seasons with the Sparks, making 62 appearances and recording 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Brown explained that she felt a little blindsided by the Sparks’ decision to trade her. She really made her feelings known when she replied to a fan while seemingly taking a shot at Cameron Brink. The fan in question explained that the Sparks got younger after trading Brown. She wasn’t happy about the comment and replied:

“Yall talk about my availability more than the actual player out with a knee injury.” wrote Brown

Check out her comment below:

Brown’s comment seems to be targeting Cameron Brink who only made 15 appearances for the Sparks last season, recording 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Brink suffered an ACL tear on June 18, 2024, which cut her rookie season short.

She was also unable to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Furthermore, Brink did not make any appearances despite signing a contract with the Lunar Owls in Unrivaled.

“Get out”: Lexie Brown gives honest response about ex-NBA players participating in Sparks’ male tryout

Lexie Brown was featured on Gibert Arenas’ podcast, Gil’s Arena on Thursday. She was joined by former NBA players Nick Young and Brandon Jennings. During a conversation about the LA Sparks’ male team tryout, Young joked that he would wear a lace front for a chance to get on the team.

Following this, the host asked Brown how she would react to Young and Jennings showing up for the tryout while she was still on the Sparks.

She gave a honest response, saying:

“Get out. Get out. H*ll no.”

Lexie will now make her debut for the Seattle Storm when they kick off the 2025 WNBA season against the Phoenix Mercury on May 17.

