Cameron Brink shares 5-word message to finace Ben Felter on her workout finisher regimen

WNBA star Cameron Brink has been working hard as she prepares to play a bigger role in the upcoming WNBA season. The LA Sparks star has been known to post photos and clips of her workouts and practices. On Saturday, Brink revealed how she and her fiance, Ben Felter, like to finish their training sessions.

Following their workouts, Brink and Felter have a tradition of closing their sessions by launching half-court shots. Brink shared a short clip of their routine on Instagram and added the a five-word message.

"How we end every workout :)," Brink wrote.

Cameron Brink shares a video of herself hitting a half court shot. Photo Credits: Cameron Brink's IG account

In the video, Brink can be seen leaning back and heaving a shot from the half-court line, which goes in. The Sparks forward remained cool and composed, simply walking over to Felter for a high five as they concluded their day.

Brink was the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Stanford University, behind Caitlin Clark. Stanford was also where she met Felter, a rowing team member during his university days.

Since making the jump to the pros, Brink has developed a huge social media following. She currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Brink also launched her new podcast "Straight to Cam" earlier this year, which she co-hosts with Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee.

Cameron Brink admits she was frustrated after not being able to compete at the inaugural season of Unrivaled

Forward NaLyssa Smith defends forward Cameron Brink at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Getting drafted to the WNBA would have been a special moment for Cameron Brink, but a serious injury limited her rookie season. Brink played just 15 games before suffering a torn ACL against the Connecticut Sun in June.

The injury prematurely ended the 23-year-old's season, and Brink received further bad news when it was revealed that she would miss out on the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league.

During an episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast in January, Brink discussed how frustrated she was about sitting out of the competition.

"I was doing some media for press when I was in Miami for Unrivaled and three different reporters asked me if I was playing," Brink said (Timestamp: 1:05). "I'm very sensitive. This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, and so just being prompted like that especially when I don’t feel like it's on my own terms to talk about, I just get very emotional about it."

During the conversation, Cameron Brink also mentioned that the usual return time for a torn ACL is six to nine months, which means she could be ready for the LA Sparks' opening game on May 17.

