Cameron Brink shows love to Mia Mastrov with 2-word reaction on latest selfie dumps 

Los Angeles Sparks standout Cameron Brink, who had her rookie season cut short by an ACL tear, is a good friend of former NCAA standout Mia Mastrov. Their friendship dates back to when the two played AAU travel basketball together as kids. In a 2021 article from the San Francisco Chronicle, the two were dubbed "best friends."

While Brink is now a WNBA standout, Mastrov's basketball career appears to have come to an end following four years with the California Golden Bears. However, the two remain friends. On Wednesday, when Mastrov posted a series of selfies on her Instagram profile, Brink was one of those who responded.

Under the carousel of photos posted by Mastrov, Cameron Brink wrote a message accompanied by a red heart emoji:

"Prettiest ever"

Cameron Brink (@CameronBrink22) - Instagram comment

Below, you can see the post from Mia Mastrov that Brink was responding to:

While Mastrov was a standout player with the Golden Bears, after the 2023-24 season, where she averaged 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, she didn't declare for the WNBA Draft. In addition, she also didn't take her talents overseas to continue her career.

Cameron Brink reacts to the LA Sparks hiring former NCAA coach Lynne Roberts after missing out on Paige Bueckers sweepstakes

This past weekend, the WNBA Draft Lottery was held to determine which team will get the first pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. While the draft isn't until April 15, it's no secret that this year's event is considered to be the Paige Bueckers sweepstakes.

Although Bueckers could wind up foregoing the draft following the 2024-25 NCAA season, the expectation is that whichever team lands the top pick will draft her. During the WNBA Draft Lottery, the Dallas Wings landed the top pick in the draft, with Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks landing the second pick.

Just two days later, the Sparks announced via Instagram that they would be hiring former NCAA coach Lynne Roberts as their new coach. In a post on her Instagram story, Brink shared the Sparks' announcement post, writing:

"Played against coach for 4 years at Stanford! Can't wait to play for her now."

Cameron Brink (@CameronBrink22) - Instagram story

Roberts, who previously coached at Chico State, the University of Pacific and the University of Utah, brings plenty of experience to the Sparks. From 2004 to 2006, she led Chico State to three CCAA regular season titles, while winning the 2006 CCAA tournament.

