Cameron Brink spoils her golden Mother's Day surprise gift to Michelle Bain-Brink

Though Mother’s Day is still a few days away, LA Sparks center Cameron Brink has already revealed her surprise for mom Michelle Bain-Brink — a dazzling gold “MAMA” necklace.

In a joint Instagram post with jewelry brand Gorjana, Brink showed off the gold-and-diamond piece in a video flaunting the elegant necklace.

Cameron Brink captioned the post:

“Mama Brink is getting spoiled this year 🤍 I’m gifting her the cutest mama necklace from @gorjana — because she deserves all the love (and diamonds)! If you’re looking for a special gift, their stores have so many sweet options for mom!”

A second-year frontcourt player with the Sparks, Brink and her mother have frequently wowed fans not just with their uncanny resemblance but also their towering height — both standing over 6 feet tall.

Michelle Bain-Brink played college basketball on a scholarship at Virginia Tech, where she met her husband Greg Brink, who also suited up for the Hokies.

Cameron Brink says wedding prep is moving ‘slow’

Following her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter in September, Cameron Brink gave an update on wedding planning.

The couple, who have been dating for over three years, met at Stanford — where Brink was a women’s basketball standout and Felter rowed for the men’s team.

In an April interview with People, Brink said of the wedding planning:

"It's good. It's so slow," Brink said. "The bachelorette (party) is first."

Brink shared she’s getting a helping hand from her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee, who married Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee in 2018.

"I'm actually using Sydel's wedding planner," Brink said. "I loved everything about Sydel's wedding, so I'm glad that she's allowing me to copy her.”

The two co-host a podcast, “Straight to Cam,” where they chat about basketball and life beyond the court.

Felter, Brink’s fiancé, works as an autonomy and artificial intelligence research engineer at Lockheed Martin.

He previously interned at a crypto startup in 2022 and has held part-time roles as a machine learning engineer at Chegg and a space portfolio analyst for the Defense Innovation Unit under the U.S. Department of Defense.

From May 2023 to April 2024, he also served as a researcher at Stanford’s artificial intelligence Laboratory.

