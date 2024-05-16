Cameron Brink Stats Tonight: LA Sparks rook falls short of getting first dub vs Dream (May 15)

The revamped LA Sparks, featuring rookie Cameron Brink, faced a daunting challenge as they succumbed to an 11-0 surge by the Atlanta Dream at the onset of the fourth quarter.

This setback resulted in a 92-81 defeat in their inaugural game of the season. The match held at Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid drew attention from notable figures such as Kim Kardashian, representing the WNBA SKIMS partnership and team owner Magic Johnson.

Brink wrapped up the game with a solid performance, contributing 11 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocked shots in 20 minutes of play, although she also accrued five personal fouls.

Meanwhile, Sparks rookie forward Rickea Jackson made a notable impact off the bench, chipping in with 7 points and three rebounds during her 18 minutes on the court.

The Sparks' starting lineup featured Layshia Clarendon, Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Dearica Hamby, and Cameron Brink.

Cameron Brink led the charge of LA Sparks comeback despite falling short

The game stood deadlocked at 66 apiece as the third quarter concluded, yet Atlanta swiftly seized the momentum with a decisive 11-0 burst, propelling them to a commanding 77-66 advantage with 6:29 remaining.

Despite a valiant effort, the Sparks managed to narrow Atlanta's lead to 87-81, sparked by a crucial 3-pointer from rookie forward Cameron Brink with 1:34 left on the clock. However, their hopes were dashed as they missed their final four attempts and committed a pivotal turnover, while Atlanta capitalized by sinking 5 of 6 free throws to seal the victory.

In her inaugural game with the Sparks following her acquisition in an offseason trade with the Seattle Storm, newly added guard Kia Nurse showcased her scoring prowess by leading the team with an impressive 23 points. Nurse's accuracy from beyond the arc was particularly noteworthy, as she connected on 5 of 11 attempts from 3-point range, making a significant impact in her debut outing.

However, despite a 24-second shot clock violation on their opening possession, the Sparks swiftly surged ahead with a 9-2 run, propelled by five quick points from Layshia Clarendon. This early momentum forced Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright to call a timeout less than three minutes into the game.

Cameron Brink contributed three points and an assist early on but was limited to just 3 minutes and 21 seconds in the first quarter after picking up her second personal foul.

Atlanta's seasoned center, Tina Charles, assumed control in the second quarter, notching 11 of her then 15 points within the first six minutes, aiding the Dream in establishing a 41-32 lead. Charles concluded the game with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while her teammate Gray finished with 12 points.