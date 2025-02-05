Cameron Brink can't stop raving about Kelsey Plum's unmatched attention to her body

To say that the LA Sparks have endured a rough patch over the past couple of years might be an understatement. However, good things are likely to happen in the City of Angels soon.

With the shocking three-team trade that sent Kelsey Plum to Southern California on Saturday, she is set to form a strong tandem with young star Cameron Brink.

In Tuesday's interview with Sydell Curry-Lee, Brink raved about Plum's personality and game. However, knowing her for a long time because of their trainer, she's even more impressed by how hard she works and the preparation she puts into her body.

"I just remember I met a lot of really established WNBA players from a young age while I was, like, still in high school because of my trainer, yeah, Susan," Brink said (39:25), via 'Straight to Cam.' "So I'm, like, very lucky to have kind of had a camaraderie with them going into league. And I kind of feel like they're looking out for me a bit, which is really nice.

"But I would say just, I was just super intimidated, and she would just do pistol squats with, like, the heaviest weight, and she's a machine. Her body is like, her body is tea, like, she's so strong, and she's probably, like, one of the hardest workers I know."

Her rookie season was cut short by a major knee injury, but with Brink set to be healthy for the start of the 2025 season, the Sparks' future is bright.

Kelsey Plum bids farewell to Las Vegas in heartfelt message

The LA Sparks, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm were part of a three-team trade that sent the No. 2 pick to Seattle, Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas and Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles.

After the deal, Plum reflected on her journey in the WNBA and everything she has been through with the organization since entering the league in 2017.

"Now this chapter closes and our time together comes to an end, but I’ll never forget my time in Vegas, nor the profound impact it’s had on my life. I’ve got nothing but love for the organization, the city, the community and everyone in it," Kelsey captioned on Saturday.

Plum, a California native, will head back to her home state and help the Sparks get their glory days back.

As a two-time WNBA champion and one of the most established players in recent history, she is expected to give the team a massive offensive boost and have a positive impact as a mentor for its rising star, Cameron Brink.

