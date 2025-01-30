Cameron's Brink's teammate Lexie Brown makes her feelings known on Joel Embiid raking in over $125,000,000 despite missing 400 games

Lexie Brown has really come into her own these past few seasons playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. Her three seasons with the Sparks have seen her play a career-high in minutes. Brown took advantage of the playing time and set career highs in points, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage in 2023, as well as career-highs in rebounds and assists last season in 2024.

Unfortunately, Brown missed a lot of the 2024 season alongside her teammate Cameron Brink as they both battled through injury. Brown took notice of a certain NBA player who has missed their fair share of games due to injury, Joel Embiid. Brown had this to say when finding out just how many games Embiid has missed as she quoted a post on X:

Image via X (@Lexiebrown)

"Still winning an MVP in your career while missing 400 games is very impressive."

The year Embiid won MVP (2022-23), he played 66 games total, the second-highest number of games he played in a single season. Since then, Embiid played 39 games last year and has only played 13 this year and is still out as of Jan. 29, dealing with a knee injury.

Brown missed part of last WNBA season dealing with a Crohn's Disease diagnosis. Brown felt the time off was necessary to allow her body the chance to heal, and hopes to be back out there with the Sparks for the 2025 WNBA season.

"Kelsey Plum and Lexie Brown looking like a good combo" - Fans react to new-look Los Angeles Sparks after Kelsey Plum trade

Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink and the rest of the Los Angeles Sparks have a new All-Star teammate in Kelsey Plum. The Sparks traded for Plum on January 26th, 2025 in a three-team trade that sent Jewell Lloyd to the Las Vegas Aces and Li Yueru to the Seattle Storm.

Fans have already taken to social media to discuss the new look Sparks for next season:

"Kelsey Plum and Lexie Brown looking like a good combo" one fan posted

"Kelsey Plum, Rae Burrell, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink, Lexie Brown all on one roster" another fan shared

"@LASparks still have a top-10 pick & just locked in a shot-creating, playmaking guard in Plum. They've got a rising wing in Rickea, a defensive force in Brink, a double-double machine in Hamby, & a sharpshooter in Lexie Brown. This team is just heating up. #letsgosparks" another fan commented

"As long as the give Kelsey the reigns to be a pure SG again I think this lineup with Lexie Brown, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, can be scary" another fan said

Fans seem to be excited for Brown and the new look Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks will be a must-watch basketball team when the WNBA season starts on May 16, with Brown, Brink, Plum, Jackson and Hamby all leading the charge.

