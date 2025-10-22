Can Dominique Malonga get banned from WNBA? Understanding Seattle Storm center's shocking move with European club

On Tuesday, Turkish women’s basketball powerhouse Fenerbahce tweeted a shocking decision from Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga. The Istanbul, Turkey-based franchise stated that Malonga “unilaterally and without justifiable cause terminated her professional player contract with our club.” The announcement added that the team would seek legal help for damages.Front Office Sports reporter Annie Costabile reported that Malonga’s return to the WNBA could be in jeopardy:“In order for Malonga to return to play in the WNBA in 2026, a letter of clearance from the Turkish federation by way of Fenerbahçe will be required. If there is an outstanding case between Fenerbahçe and Malonga, the letter of clearance could be withheld under the condition that she violated the terms of her contract.”WNBA players often spend their summer suiting up for overseas teams. For that to happen, the league and FIBA agreed to use a “letter of clearance” as a requisite to play. Costabile wrote that the Storm had already given one to Fenerbahce to allow Malonga to play. For the 6-foot-6 center to resume her WNBA career, she would need the same clearance from the Turkish federal basketball association.Costabile reported that while Dominique Malonga did not give a reason for her actions, the Frenchwoman was reportedly injured. The WNBA insider noted that Malonga posted a TikTok video on Oct. 16, claiming she would need six weeks to deal with a wrist surgery.Fenerbahce is currently competing in the Turkish Women’s Basketball Super League (KBSL) and the women’s EuroLeague. Their next game will be a showdown with Olympiacos on Wednesday in the group stage of the Euro tournament.Fenerbahce still stacked with WNBA players without Dominique MalongaIf Dominique Malonga refuses to honor her contract, Fenerbahce remains stacked with WNBA talent. They announced on Friday that Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride and Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson are joining the team.McBride is coming off an All-Star campaign in the WNBA, while Gustafson helped the Aces to the 2025 championship. They make the already loaded team even more formidable.Dominique Malonga is valuable, but Fenerbahce has a solid roster from top to bottom. Iliana Rupert, Monique Billings, Emma Meesseman, Rebecca Allen, Sevgi Uzun and Julie Allemand are some of the WNBA talents on the roster.