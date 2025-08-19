  • home icon
  "Can do you for hrs bbe": Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner pays loving tribute to WNBA star with emotional message

"Can do you for hrs bbe": Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner pays loving tribute to WNBA star with emotional message

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 19, 2025 04:53 GMT
Brittney Griner had a special visitor in the Atlanta Dream's game against the Golden State Valkyries as her wife, Cherelle Griner, watched the game from the sidelines.

Griner's wife documented her experience watching the Dream center on the Valkyries' court. She wrote a touching message in the caption of her Instagram post.

"Been watching you play since our Baylor days in 2011 & I still have the same admiration!!! I love you down," Cherelle wrote. "Literally, can do you for hrs bbe 😏."
The two took snaps together before the game, while Cherelle recorded some moments from her partner's game.

Griner played 15 minutes in the game and tallied eight points and six rebounds to help the Dream defeat the Valkyries, 79-63.

The couple met during their time at Baylor University in 2011, before getting married in 2019. The two welcomed their first child together, named Bash, in 2024.

Griner played her first 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where she became a 10-time WNBA All-Star and a one-time champion in 2014.

The 6-foot-9 center has not been the same since joining the Dream, putting up a career-low 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Despite Griner's struggles, the Dream remained one of the top teams in the league, sitting in second place with a 22-12 record.

Brittney Griner penned beautiful message for wife Cherelle Griner's 33rd birthday

Brittney Griner celebrated her wife, Cherelle Griner's, birthday last month with a heartwarming message for her on Threads. Griner expressed how much she loves her wife before revealing her wishes for her in the next year.

“Happy Birthday my love, without this day I don’t get the love of my life,” she said. “I pray that this next year of your life is full of joy and happiness, accomplishments and satisfaction. You deserve the world and ima make sure you get it. Happy 33rd Baby!”

For now, Brittney Griner is expected to continue drawing inspiration from her wife as she looks to help the Dream in the playoff push.

Currently, the Dream is just 1.5 games ahead of the fifth-placed team with six games remaining in their schedule.

