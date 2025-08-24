Can Napheesa Collier win WNBA MVP by playing fewer games than her closest rival, A'ja Wilson? Rules explored

With just a few days left in the 2025 WNBA season, the MVP race is heating up with Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson leading the charge. Collier has been the clear frontrunner for the award after leading the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the league.
An argument could be made for Wilson, considering the Las Vegas Aces have climbed up to third in the league after falling to the bottom half during the early stages. However, Minnesota has not even reached double digits in losses this season; the award appears to be Collier’s to lose.
While she has the stats and the team success required to win her first MVP, she might be bogged down due to her sparse availability. Compared to Wilson’s 34 appearances, Collier has only 26. If she participates in all of the Lynx’s remaining games, she will finish the season with 34 appearances.
Now, unlike the NBA, where players must participate in a minimum of 65 games to be considered for awards, the WNBA has no such rules. But if Collier wins the award, she will have played the lowest percentage of games by any recipient before her. That's something voters will likely take into account as they vote to decide the MVP for the 2025 season.
Napheesa Collier or A’ja Wilson, who has been better in 2025?
Both Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson have put their teams on their backs, leading them to the top of the leaderboard with their stellar play.
Collier has looked like the better player overall, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 53.7%, including 36.8% from 3-point range. She has also been active on the defensive end, recording 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.
Meanwhile, Wilson has averaged 23.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 49.3%. Her impact on the defensive end has been similar, if not better than, the Lynx star.
The only place Collier has a clear lead in is team success. So, the MVP race is still extremely tight with just a handful of games left to go. While Napheesa Collier looks to be in the lead, the award could slip away from her if she misses more games during the final stretch.