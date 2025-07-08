"Can see the hatred in her hoops": Fans react as Angel Reese reignites beef with Shakira Austin in tense Sky–Mystics battle

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's rivalry with Caitlin Clark often overshadows her feud with Shakira Austin. Their row started during an Unrivaled game in February. The embers were reignited on Tuesday as the Sky visited the Mystics.
The duo went back and forth during the game at EagleBank Arena, battling for supremacy in the frontcourt. The animosity between Reese and Austin was on display for everyone to see, and fans seemed to be loving their battle.
Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, highlighting the obvious 'beef' between the two.
"Shakira Austin and Angel Reese still got beef from Unrivaled," a fan wrote.
A couple of fans shared clips of their on-court battles, expressing their delight over the competition.
Although many enjoyed the battle between the two, one fan highlighted how Austin was battling Reese both on and off the court.
"Everytime Shakira Austin step on that court against Angel she’s playing against fans that be on her a** on this app as well. You can see the hatred in her hoops 😭," the fan wrote.
The Mystics are leading the Sky 50-41 with 6:53 minutes to go in the third quarter. Angel Reese has already recorded a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists to her name. On the other hand, Austin has 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists so far.