"Can’t believe she got passed on 19x": DiJonai Carrington stamped by coach after Wings GM Curt Miller’s bold claim

On Thursday, former Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington received high praise from her former assistant coach, Nola Henry. The Rose BC coach shared her thoughts on the 27-year-old player after Dallas Wings general manager Curt Miller made a bold statement about her.

Miller claimed that if Carrington were to be drafted today, she would be selected as the number one pick.

Henry reinforced this sentiment on her Instagram account when she posted a graphic that contained Miller's quote. The Wings GM said of Carrington:

"I would argue that if you redraft ... she would be the number 1 draft pick in 2021," he conveyed.

Nola Henry, who worked with Miller and Carrington during her tenure with the Connecticut Sun, further stamped her approval on Miller's statement. Resharing her former coach's quote on her story, the 29-year-old wrote:

"Can't believe she got passed on 19x."

Nola Henry replies to Dallas Wings GM's thoughts on DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington was drafted in the second round of the 2021 WNBA draft as the 20th overall pick. The former Baylor star had a slow start to her life in the WNBA and spent all her career with the Sun before being traded to the Wings in January. Her performances have also improved with time, and she was awarded the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award last season.

DiJonai Carrington shares her honest thoughts after donning the Dallas Wings jersey for the first time

After spending four years with the Connecticut Sun, DiJonai Carrington will suit up for the Dallas Wings. She was part of a four-team trade that included the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury, the Sun and the Wings.

Carrington will look to better her most improved season in Texas.

A member of the Mist BC during the inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's league in Miami. Carrington was finally photographed in a Wings jersey after the conclusion of the league in March.

Posting a picture of her in new threads on Instagram, the former Stanford and Baylor guard gave her honest thoughts on donning a new jersey.

"not gonnnaaa yieeeee, it's sooooo crazy seeing myself in a different uniform but I'm sooooo ready, grateful, and blessed to enter this new chapter of life," she wrote.

DiJonai Carrington speaks on her new team on Instagram

Carrington will be joined in Dallas by her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith, who was traded to the team from the Indiana Fever during the same trade cycle.

