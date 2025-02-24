"Can't consider Angel Reese a superstar" - WNBA reporter calls out Sky fans' double standards after trading for $400,000 star

The Chicago Sky ended any possibilities for rebuilding in Angel Reese's second season after trading for Ariel Atkins and parting ways with the No. 3 pick. The Sky bolstered their playoff hopes with this push.

However, that prompted WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg to call out a team fan for the double standards around Reese's status as a superstar. The Sky project the 6-foot-4 forward to have a high ceiling, believing she's at par with the league's best. But Lundberg wasn't buying the Sky's thoughts on adding another piece on top of Reese to make the playoffs if they also considered her as a superstar.

He believes it's questionable to view Chicago being in a rebuild if Reese was valued so highly. Here's what Lundberg replied to a tweet after an X user justified the Sky trading the No. 3 pick for Atkins:

"Can’t consider Angel Reese a superstar and think of Sky as a rebuild. It’s either Oochie Wally or One Mic. The organization feels pressure to make playoffs given attention. A lot of this depends on the leap Reese can take."

Ariel Atkins is in the final year of her $400,000 contract and is up for extension next offseason. The Sky also parted ways with the 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-round pick. With Atkins being a free agent next year, the price the Sky paid for her made this deal questionable from their perspective.

However, Chicago's priority was seemingly to make the playoffs after failing to get there in Angel Reese's rookie season. Other young teams, like Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and Cameron Brink's LA Sparks, improved by signing more experienced players on their team, further pushing the Sky to go all in on Atkins.

Sky duo Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's fit remains a concern for Robin Lundberg

The trade to acquire Ariel Atkins has raised more concerns regarding Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. They could have used the draft to rebuild their No. 3 pick but opted to acquire Ariel Atkins, a free agent in 2026, for a hefty price.

The Sky also haven't addressed the fit concerns around Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. They acquired both in the draft last year. However, the duo presents the same skillsets, and their presence on the court kills the team's spacing offensively.

WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg raised concerns about this following his tweet on Reese's superstar caliber status, saying:

"The elephant in the room for the Sky still may be the fit between Reese and Cardoso. Not sure how that is going to work and if it doesn’t, what do they do?"

Reese plays at the four while Cardoso is a five. But neither can space the floor. Unless Reese or Cardoso develop a reliable jump shot and command defensive attention outside the paint, the Sky could be forced to break up this tandem in the foreseeable future.

