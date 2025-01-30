"Can't wait" - Breanna Stewart, DiJonai Carrington & more react to 'Angel Reese special' meal introduced by McDonald's

Angel Reese's stardom is growing. After scoring big in basketball and fashion, it appears like she is ready to take over the food industry. Remember Angel Reese's Puffs? Well, she has now a meal named after her at McDonald's.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the food chain and the WNBA star made a big announcement about their collaboration. The world-famous burger outlet announced "The Angel Reese Special" meal starting on Feb. 10.

As per the announcement, the meals include a cheesy BBQ bacon Quarter Pounder, McDonald's fries and the customer's choice of drink. In the promotional picture of McDonald's, Reese was holding the burger on the top of McD's logo.

The congratulatory comments on the post flooded from everywhere. Reese's Unrivaled basketball team Rose BC and the WNBA social media team commented on the post.

"NEED DAT 🌹," the team's social media unit wrote.

"McBarbie!!!!" Her WNBA team Chicago Sky wrote.

"Yes ma’am!!!!" Wrote renowned journalist Arielle Chambers.

The former Phoenix Mercury star and the new Atlanta Dream player Brittney Griner also told Reese that she was ready for her meal.

"BBQ & BACON! I’m ready @angelreese5," Griner wrote.

American rapper Latto commented with a few basketball and fire emoji.

"🔥🔥🔥🏀🏀🏀," she reacted.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie wrote a big congratulatory message for the Chi Barbie.

"Big things come to those who put in the work!!! So proud of you @angelreese5," Leslie wrote.

One of Unrivaled's co-founders Breanna Stewart also showed excitement for the new burger.

"Can’t WAIT!" she wrote.

Connecticut Sun star and reigning Most Improved Player Dijonai Carrington also commented with fire emojis.

"ONE OF ONE !!!!🔥🔥🔥," Carrington wrote.

Reese also posted a video of her where she is showing her dance moves with the meal named after her on her head. She was wearing McD's T-shirt.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Angel Reese solves breakfast and lunch/dinner problems for fans on social media

Angel Reese is finding many creative ways to reach her fans. After her recent partnership with McDonald's, it seems like Reese is going to be a bigger presence in her fans' lives.

Just after the McD's ad, Reese got creative with her post on X. The Sky star also has a puff named after her with Reese's Puffs. The breakfast cereal brand has a special "Angel Reese Puffs" and it has been a banger so far.

In her latest post, she made a collage of her breakfast cereal and the McD meal on top and bottom respectively, suggesting the entire day meal for someone.

"Reese's Puffs for breakfast," she wrote on top.

"McDonald's for Lunch/Dinner," she wrote over Reese's new meal.

Reese's Puffs were a great hit. It would be interesting to see how the burger named after her performs on Feb. 10.

