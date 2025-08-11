"Can't wait to marry you": Aces' Megan Gustafson drops heartfelt note for fiancé David DiLeo as he travels to France

Megan Gustafson bid an emotional farewell to her fiancé, David DiLeo, as he departed for France to join Le Mans Sarthe Basket. The Las Vegas Aces player shared a heartfelt message for DiLeo, who announced his send-off with a series of nine photos featuring family and friends. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGustafson reposted one of the slides on her Instagram Story, specifically a photo from their proposal day, adding a touching caption:“daviddileo14 💍 Can’t wait to marry you! He’s officially off to France for work! I love you! ❤️” Gustafson captioned her post. Credits: Instagram (@megangustafson10)Megan Gustafson also dropped a comment under DiLeo’s original post, writing:“Awhhhhhh I love this and you sm ❤️”DiLeo signed with the French LNB Pro A club in 2024, where he averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, instrumental in the team’s win at the 2025 French League Cup. This season also marked the first time he has remained with the same professional team for more than one year.For Megan Gustafson, this season hasn’t been smooth sailing. She was sidelined for the first 19 games after suffering a lower left leg injury during an April 28 practice. Gustafson finally made her season debut in July and has contributed 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game in the 13 outings since her return.Megan Gustafson lauds A’ja Wilson for historic outing A’ja Wilson became the talk of the basketball world on Sunday after delivering a performance that etched her name in the history books. The Las Vegas Aces star pulled off something no one in the WNBA had ever done before, recording the first-ever 30-point, 20-rebound double-double.Alongside 32 points and 20 rebounds, Wilson also put up five assists and two steals, helping the Las Vegas Aces to clinch a 94-86 win over the Connecticut Sun.“It’s huge,” Wilson said. “I didn’t even know, as many greats as we have in this league, it’s kind of a shocker that it’s just now happening. It’s a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do. I love it so much, so anytime that I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we’re all getting involved — I’m happy with that.”Wilson’s dominance on the court didn’t go unnoticed, as teammate Megan Gustafson was one of many to shower her with praise. Gustafson reshared the Aces’ Instagram post celebrating the milestone.“A’ja Wilson is the only player in WNBA history to record a 30/20 double-double,” the copy on the post read.Credits: Instagram (@megangustafson10)The Aces have now extended their win streak to four games, set to host the New York Liberty at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday.