  "Can't wait to see you": Nika Muhl's long-distance BF Nahiem Alleyne pours his heart out with sweet snaps & heartfelt messages on her special day

"Can't wait to see you": Nika Muhl's long-distance BF Nahiem Alleyne pours his heart out with sweet snaps & heartfelt messages on her special day

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Apr 09, 2025 21:19 GMT
WNBA: SEP 01 Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Nika Muhl's long distance BF Nahiem Alleyne pours his heart out with sweet snaps & heartfelt message on her special day. (Credits: Getty)

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl marked her 24th birthday on Wednesday. Her special day was celebrated by her boyfriend and former UConn men's basketball player Nahiem Alleyne.

Alleyne posted a photo of Muhl on his Instagram story with heartfelt messages to showcase his love for her despite being in a long-distance relationship.

The first caption said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful queen," followed by a face blowing a kiss emoji.

The second caption read:

"I love you and I can't wait to see you!!" accompanied by love emojis.
Nika Muhl's boyfriend's wish on her 24th birthday. (Credits: IG/Nahiem Alleyne)
Nika Muhl’s boyfriend’s wish on her 24th birthday. (Credits: IG/Nahiem Alleyne)

Nahiem Alleyne - who played for several college teams including Virginia Tech and St. John's University - met Nika while they both attended and hooped for the University of Connecticut.

Their relationship has been in the public eye before. Alleyne gushed over Muhl's sister - Hana Muhl - during her historic MAAC night and once wore her jersey to one of her games, which went viral on TikTok.

The Storm drafted Nika Muhl with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Alleyne, on the other hand, plays professionally in Europe for Trefl Sopot of the Polish Basketball League on loan from AEK Athens.

Nika Muhl's heartfelt reaction to boyfriend Nahiem Alleyne on Valentine's Day

Nika Muhl celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend via video call. Although both couples live far away, distance wasn't a barrier as they found time to express their affection.

"Anniversary from afar"
Nika Muhl celebrated Valentine's Day via video call with her boyfriend, Nahiem Alleyne. (Credits: IG/Nika Muhl)
Nika Muhl celebrated Valentine's Day via video call with her boyfriend, Nahiem Alleyne. (Credits: IG/Nika Muhl)

Their relationship is not a secret but remains private, allowing them to focus on their careers.

Her 2024 WNBA season started strong with the Seattle Storm, debuting against the Indiana Fever after visa issues. She reached a career-high 14 minutes of play in her last game.

In the offseason, she signed with Besiktas J.K. in Turkey. Sadly, Nika Muhl's season ended with a torn ACL and meniscus in her first game, necessitating surgery.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by William Paul
