"Can't wait to see you": Nika Muhl's long-distance BF Nahiem Alleyne pours his heart out with sweet snaps & heartfelt messages on her special day

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl marked her 24th birthday on Wednesday. Her special day was celebrated by her boyfriend and former UConn men's basketball player Nahiem Alleyne.
Alleyne posted a photo of Muhl on his Instagram story with heartfelt messages to showcase his love for her despite being in a long-distance relationship.
The first caption said:
"Happy birthday my beautiful queen," followed by a face blowing a kiss emoji.
The second caption read:
"I love you and I can't wait to see you!!" accompanied by love emojis.
Nahiem Alleyne - who played for several college teams including Virginia Tech and St. John's University - met Nika while they both attended and hooped for the University of Connecticut.
Their relationship has been in the public eye before. Alleyne gushed over Muhl's sister - Hana Muhl - during her historic MAAC night and once wore her jersey to one of her games, which went viral on TikTok.
The Storm drafted Nika Muhl with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Alleyne, on the other hand, plays professionally in Europe for Trefl Sopot of the Polish Basketball League on loan from AEK Athens.
Nika Muhl's heartfelt reaction to boyfriend Nahiem Alleyne on Valentine's Day
Nika Muhl celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend via video call. Although both couples live far away, distance wasn't a barrier as they found time to express their affection.
"Anniversary from afar"
Their relationship is not a secret but remains private, allowing them to focus on their careers.
Her 2024 WNBA season started strong with the Seattle Storm, debuting against the Indiana Fever after visa issues. She reached a career-high 14 minutes of play in her last game.
In the offseason, she signed with Besiktas J.K. in Turkey. Sadly, Nika Muhl's season ended with a torn ACL and meniscus in her first game, necessitating surgery.