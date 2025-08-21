  • home icon
  • "Can't wait till Paige has JuJu": WNBA fans feel pity for Paige Bueckers as Kelsey Plum rains on her parade after record 44 points 

By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 21, 2025 04:17 GMT
"Can't wait till Paige has JuJu": WNBA fans feel pity for Paige Bueckers as Kelsey Plum rains on her parade after record 44 points (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers entered the history books on Wednesday night after dropping 44 points against Kelsey Plum's Sparks. Bueckers broke multiple records, registering the highest single-game scoring effort in 2025, matching Cynthia Cooper's record of most points by a rookie and the first 40-point game on 80.0% shooting.

However, Plum rained on her parade after handing the Sparks a win at the buzzer. Down one, Plum had an open freeway to the paint for a short-range floater, which she banked, giving the Sparks an 81-80 win. Bueckers' all-time effort meant nothing at the end of it as the Wings failed to secure the result to put the cherry on top of her masterful outing.

WNBA fans online couldn't believe what unfolded, feeling pity towards the No. 1 pick. After Kelsey Plum nailed the winner, X user expressed their frustration with Dallas' team around Paige Bueckers with the following reactions:

Edited by Arhaan Raje
