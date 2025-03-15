Candace Parker beams with pride after kickstarting $39.6B brand's global campaign featuring WNBA stars

WNBA legend and President of Adidas Women's Basketball, Candace Parker, announced the brand's global campaign featuring WNBA stars on Instagram on Friday. Parker shared behind-the-scenes snaps and a teaser video as she announced the campaign along with a note in the caption.

"Proud to launch our GLOBAL campaign today that was a long time coming. Thankful to be the President of @adidas Women’s Basketball working with a motivated team in LA, Portland, Germany, and all over the world who put energy and effort into giving this platform and level of storytelling to these amazing women that they rightfully deserve," Parker captioned.

The three-time WNBA champion also shared a note for Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston, Satou Sabally, and Aaliyah Edwards, who star in the campaign.

"thank you for being you. You’re all powerful, dominant, worldly, versatile, skilled, unique, intelligent women I’m proud this next generation gets to look up to."

Candace Parker was appointed as the president of Adidas women's basketball following her retirement from the WNBA, ahead of the 2024 season. Parker's relationship with Adidas, which is valued at $39.6 billion (as per Bloomberg), officially began in 2008 when she signed with them following her remarkable WNBA rookie year.

Candace Parker gets emotional while reflecting on Coach of the 20th Century

During her appearance on "NBA on TNT" on Tuesday, Candace Parker reflected on her alma mater coach, Pat Summitt, who was named the Naismith Coach of the 20th Century in April 2020. When asked about the impact of Summitt's mannerisms on Parker, the WNBA legend got emotional as she highlighted Summitt's eye contact as a defining feature.

"I would say eye contact is really really really important. And she was the first person that made me really truly look at her when she would talk and now when I’m home and I’m parenting my son, my son says, ‘look at me, look at me’ all the time.”

"You’re gonna get me emotional, but she had this crystal blue stare that she could get you to wanna run through walls, and so being able to carry on her legacy is truly important. I’m going to get you, you got me crying."

Under the guidance of Pat Summitt, Candace Parker led the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to two NCAA championships (2007 and 2008), while also winning SEC Player of the Year awards in both those seasons. During the stretch, Parker averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game.

