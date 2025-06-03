Candace Parker "can't believe" as she posts heartfelt reaction to Liberty coach Sandy Brondello's daughter's special day

On Monday, WNBA legend Candace Parker reacted to New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello's birthday post for her daughter, Jayda. Parker couldn't believe Jayda was all grown up, as she offered a love-filled reaction. The two WNBA icons worked alongside each other during their time with the LA Sparks between 2011 and 2013.

The Liberty coach wished her daughter a happy birthday via an Instagram post on her special day on Saturday, May 31. Sharing a three-slide post, the former WNBA All-Star wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Jayda. Cheers to 15 amazing years, I look forward to everything that’s to come!! Have a fantastic day!! Love you ❤️"

Candace Parker was among many in the comments section and dropped a message to Jayda, calling her "my second daughter."

"I cannot believe that’s my jaydieeeeee HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SECOND DAUGHTER ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰," Parker wrote.

Candace Parker drops a love-filled reaction to coach Brondello's post

Brondello and Parker spent two years together during their tenure with the Sparks. While Parker was with the team for over 12 years, Brondello spent two years in Los Angeles as an assistant coach. Following her stint with the Sparks, the Australian took charge of the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and led them to their first WNBA title.

Following her departure from the Mercury, Brondello joined the Liberty in 2022. Since then, she has led the team to a Commissioner's Cup victory and won New York its first WNBA title in franchise history. On the other hand, Parker joined the Chicago Sky after her stint with the Sparks and followed it up with a year with the Las Vegas Aces.

Candace Parker is all smiles after her No. 3 jersey is set to be retired by two teams this season

Candace Parker will be honored by not one but two of her teams, with the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks set to retire her No. 3 jersey later this year. According to multiple reports, Parker's legacy will be cemented with both franchises as the Sky are set to retire her jersey on Aug. 29, while the Sparks will do the same in June.

Parker was all smiles when discussing the retirement during an appearance on ESPN, as she expressed her thoughts on the honor.

"No. 3 is going into the rafters in two different arenas, I'm super grateful!" she said.

Candace Parker spent 15 years in the league, winning three WNBA titles with three different teams. She was also named the MVP twice and won the Finals MVP in 2016. Furthermore, she also made seven All-Star appearances and won the All-Star MVP award in 2013.

