Candace Parker credits star Olympians for influencing her during childhood: "Being able to see someone that looks like you is important"

WNBA legend Candace Parker has inspired a generation of young girls to pursue a path in basketball. Parker's rise to iconic status in the WNBA was not an overnight phenomenon. While growing up, she drew inspiration from two renowned Black athletes who helped shape her journey.

While on media duties for TNT in the Unrivaled tournament on Tuesday, Parker credited two Olympians, gymnast Dominique Dawes and sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner, as her childhood icons.

"Outside of basketball, I was a huge fan of Dominique Dawes," Parker said. ... "I think what's amazing about inspiration is that it inspires the next. ... I had a Flo-Jo [Florence Joyner] do as well, and so Flo-Jo was someone that inspired me and showed me you can be all of these things as a black woman. ... Being able to see someone that looks like you is important in trying to accomplish anything."

Dawes was the first African-American gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal. Joyner won four Olympic gold medals and has been widely regarded as the fastest woman of all time.

Parker, who played and won a championship with all three teams she played with, ended her career with three titles, two WNBA MVPs and two Olympic gold medals.

Her record as the first player to win the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards in the same season speaks volumes of her impact during her playing days.

Candace Parker is part of ownership group seeking new WNBA franchise

Candace Parker has joined a group bidding to bring a WNBA expansion team to Nashville, Tennessee, by 2028. Parker opened up about her role in the bid in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“This is a real pinch-me moment,” Parker wrote. “When I first came to Tennessee in 2004, I was hopeful it would be a place I’d call home for 4 years. As soon as I got to the state, however, I realized I was wrong and that, in fact, I found a place I’d always know as home.”

The ownership group includes former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, NFL icon Peyton Manning and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. If successful, the team would share Bridgestone Arena with the NHL's Nashville Predators and begin play in the 2028 season.

