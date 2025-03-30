  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Candace Parker drops 5-word reaction to Lady Vols' historic Sweet 16 record after heartbreak

Candace Parker drops 5-word reaction to Lady Vols' historic Sweet 16 record after heartbreak

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Mar 30, 2025 14:42 GMT
NBA: MAR 06 Knicks at Lakers - Source: Getty
Candace Parker showed some love for her alma mater (image credit: getty)

March Madness is in its late stages and most of the teams are no longer in contention for the ultimate glory.

Ad

Notably, that includes the Tennesee Lady Volunteers, who lost 67-59 to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Former Lady Vol Candace Parker showed some love for her alma mater.

Via Candace Parker&#039;s IG (image credit: instagram/candaceparker)
Via Candace Parker's IG (image credit: instagram/candaceparker)
"Proud of you Lady Vols," Parker wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tennessee was the No. 5 seed in its region, but there wasn't much they could do against the No. 1 seed's suffocating defense. The Lady Vols finished the season with a 24-10 (8-8 Southeastern Conference) overall record.

LA Sparks to retire Candace Parker's number

Despite her college team's loss, WNBA legend Candace Parker will receive the ultimate honor as the LA Sparks are set to retire her iconic No. 3 jersey next season.

Ad
"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor," Parker said. "This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans.
“The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success — it’s about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here.”
Ad

The ceremony will take place on June 29 at halftime of the team's game against the Chicago Sky, and she will join an exclusive club alongside Penny Toler (No. 11) and Lisa Leslie (No. 9).

The seven-time All-Star won three rings during her days WNBA career (one with LA). Parker was named finals MVP, won two MVPs, was named Defensive Player of the Year, made seven All-WNBA first-teams, won one All-Star Game MVP and was named Rookie of the Year.

She's the all-time leader in assists for the Sparks and third in points scored. Parker spent 13 seasons with the organization and played for 16 years overall, with career averages of 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 47.9% shooting.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी