Candace Parker drops 5-word reaction to Lady Vols' historic Sweet 16 record after heartbreak

March Madness is in its late stages and most of the teams are no longer in contention for the ultimate glory.

Notably, that includes the Tennesee Lady Volunteers, who lost 67-59 to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Former Lady Vol Candace Parker showed some love for her alma mater.

Via Candace Parker's IG (image credit: instagram/candaceparker)

"Proud of you Lady Vols," Parker wrote.

Tennessee was the No. 5 seed in its region, but there wasn't much they could do against the No. 1 seed's suffocating defense. The Lady Vols finished the season with a 24-10 (8-8 Southeastern Conference) overall record.

LA Sparks to retire Candace Parker's number

Despite her college team's loss, WNBA legend Candace Parker will receive the ultimate honor as the LA Sparks are set to retire her iconic No. 3 jersey next season.

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor," Parker said. "This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans.

“The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success — it’s about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here.”

The ceremony will take place on June 29 at halftime of the team's game against the Chicago Sky, and she will join an exclusive club alongside Penny Toler (No. 11) and Lisa Leslie (No. 9).

The seven-time All-Star won three rings during her days WNBA career (one with LA). Parker was named finals MVP, won two MVPs, was named Defensive Player of the Year, made seven All-WNBA first-teams, won one All-Star Game MVP and was named Rookie of the Year.

She's the all-time leader in assists for the Sparks and third in points scored. Parker spent 13 seasons with the organization and played for 16 years overall, with career averages of 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 47.9% shooting.

